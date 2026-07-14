Spain Data Center Market & Investment Analysis 2026-2031 | AI and ML Technologies are Expected to Boost Data Center Investments

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Spain data center market is on track for significant expansion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.55% from 2025 to 2031. Key developments include the construction of high megawatt campuses by leading data center organizations such as Form8tion Data Centers, Nostrum Group, QTS, Solaria Edged Energy & Merlin Properties, and others. These projects highlight a trend towards increasing market share of large colocation facilities.

Spain is also focusing on AI-ready data centers, with EdgeMode securing power for an AI-focused platform in a joint venture with Blackberry Alternative Investment Fund. This initiative, covering five campuses with a total power capacity of 1.5 GW, underscores the robust advancement in AI infrastructure.

Connectivity is another focal point, with Google's announcement of the Sol subsea cable between Spain and the US, connecting strategic points across the Atlantic. Moreover, sustainability is a priority, with operators investing in energy-efficient infrastructure. Data centers are increasingly adopting solar and wind energy, modern cooling technologies, and optimizing power usage effectiveness.

New constructions like Templus' facility in Ceuta will be powered entirely by renewable energy, initially providing 1.2 MW of capacity, with plans for expansion. This and other developments are set to become operational by mid-2026.

Why Invest in Spain's Data Center Market?

Gain access to detailed market sizing in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

Understand data center investments segmented by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators in Spain.

Discover upcoming data centers with expected operational metrics such as area and power capacity.

Analyze current and forecasted trends, opportunities, and challenges within Spain's data center market.

Review market investments categorized into IT, power, cooling, and construction services.

Market Vendor Landscape

Key colocation providers include AtlasEdge, CyrusOne, Equinix, Digital Realty, and more.

Cloud growth continues with major players like AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud expanding their Spanish operations. AWS plans an AI data center in Aragon by 2026.

Leading IT infrastructure vendors include Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco, Dell Technologies, among others.

Construction contractors and subcontractors such as ACS Group, Arup, and Ferrovial are pivotal.

Support infrastructure is provided by companies like Vertiv, STULZ, and Schneider Electric.

Comparison of Existing and Upcoming Data Centers

Existing centers are primarily located in Madrid, with additional facilities in other cities.

Upcoming developments continue to focus on both Madrid and other strategic locations.

For a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic Spain data center market, including its segments, key vendors, and future growth potential, this report serves as an invaluable resource.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Spain

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities and Trends Increasing demand for cloud services and data consumption is driving the expansion of data centers in Spain. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies are expected to boost data center investments. Sustainability and energy-efficient data centers are emerging trends in the market.

Growth Enablers Government support and favorable policies are encouraging investment in digital infrastructure. Evolving technologies and digital transformation initiatives across industries are acting as growth enablers. Availability of renewable energy sources is fostering the growth of green data centers.

Market Restraints Data privacy concerns and regulatory challenges might hinder market growth. High energy costs and the complexity of managing energy demand pose significant challenges. Geopolitical factors could impact the stability and growth of the market.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bx5j8x

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