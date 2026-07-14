South Korean Premium Outdoor Brand CARGO CONTAINER Enters U.S. Market with Tactical FIRE PIT MAX on Kickstarter

New York, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Korean premium outdoor lifestyle brand CARGO CONTAINER is bringing its award-winning tactical gear philosophy to the United States with the launch of the FIRE PIT MAX — a modular, tactical folding smokeless fire pit debuting on Kickstarter at 9:30 a.m. ET on July 14, 2026. This launch marks a significant milestone in bringing CARGO CONTAINER's highly engineered gear and distinctive Korean camping aesthetic to the fast-growing U.S. overlanding and outdoor market.

Designed for overlanders, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts, the FIRE PIT MAX reimagines one of camping's most essential pieces of equipment by focusing on speed, convenience, and cleaner combustion. With its one-second deployment design, the fire pit deploys into a full size unit in just one second, with no tools or assembly required.

Developed with U.S. public-land camping in mind, the FIRE PIT MAX features heat-resistant steel construction, extended support legs, and an integrated lift-out ash tray. The elevated design helps reduce heat transfer to the ground, while the enclosed ash management system supports Leave No Trace (LNT) practices and helps campers comply with fire pan requirements on many public lands where such regulations apply.

To create the ultimate tactical basecamp, the Kickstarter campaign also features a curated ecosystem of compatible outdoor camping accessories. These include the FIRE SHIELD MAT, a heavy-duty protective barrier; the JET AIR GUN, a 90,000 RPM high-speed blower for fast fire ignition and campsite cleanup.

"We believe outdoor gear should be as durable as it is aesthetically striking," said the spokesperson for CARGO CONTAINER. "With the launch of FIRE PIT MAX on Kickstarter, we're excited to introduce U.S. adventurers to a fire system engineered for demanding outdoor environments while packing completely flat to maximize valuable cargo and trunk space.”

Beyond the FIRE PIT MAX ecosystem, CARGO CONTAINER's official U.S. online store, launching on July 15, 2026, will showcase the brand's growing outdoor lineup, including the MULTI FAN, a high-capacity cordless camping fan with a detachable tripod for versatile airflow; the DUAL LIGHT rechargeable lantern series, offering flexible illumination for campsites and outdoor living; and the SIGNATURE FOLDING BOX, featuring a patented one-touch folding mechanism for durable gear storage. The store will also serve as the home of CARGO CONTAINER's broader outdoor ecosystem and future product releases.

Limited Kickstarter Availability: The FIRE PIT MAX tactical ecosystem is available now. Early backers can take advantage of limited Super Early Bird rewards offering savings of up to 34% off the anticipated retail price, available while rewards last. During the first 72 hours after launch, eligible backers will also have the opportunity to participate in an Early Backer Giveaway for a chance to receive exclusive CARGO CONTAINER products.

To view the campaign and secure your FIRE PIT MAX at the best launch pricing, back the CARGO CONTAINER Fire Pit MAX on Kickstarter here.

For more information about the brand's full tactical outdoor ecosystem, visit the CARGO CONTAINER Official U.S. Website.

About CARGO CONTAINER: CARGO CONTAINER is a premium outdoor lifestyle brand from South Korea known for its functional, modular, and military-inspired camping gear. Guided by the vision of creating a highly adaptable basecamp, the brand develops thoughtfully engineered products that combine durability, efficient storage, and distinctive design for camping, overlanding, and outdoor living.

Kickstarter Campaign

Launch Date: July 14, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Kickstarter:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cargocontainerusa/fire-pit-max-tactical-folding-smokeless-fire-pit

Official Website:

www.cargocontainerusa.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/cargocontainerusa

Instagram:

@cargo_container_us