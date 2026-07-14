Rackspace Technology Recognized as a Leader in Two Categories of 2026 ISG Provider Lens®, Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services Report

SAN ANTONIO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a global enterprise AI infrastructure and solutions provider, today announced it has been named a leader in two categories across the United States and the United Kingdom in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens®, Private/Hybrid Cloud — Data Center Services Report:

AI-ready Infrastructure Managed Services — Midmarket

Managed Cloud Hosting and Resilient Infrastructure Services

The recognition reflects Rackspace's growing momentum as enterprises seek trusted partners to operationalize AI, modernize infrastructure, and support governance, security, and compliance across private, hybrid, and sovereign cloud environments.

"The market is moving beyond AI experimentation and into production, where customer success requires more than simply GPUs or infrastructure. It demands governed operations, flexible deployment models, and production-ready AI services that can scale across complex enterprise environments," said Bryan Litchford, Head of Product, Engineering, and Data Centers at Rackspace. "ISG's recognition validates the strategy we've been building as we enable organizations to convert AI ambition into measurable business outcomes while maintaining the control, security and resilience required in regulated sectors."

In its evaluation, ISG highlighted Rackspace’s differentiated capabilities in AI-ready Infrastructure Managed Services, citing its managed private AI offerings, AI Reliability Engineering (AIRE) services, VMware Cloud Foundation-based solutions, and partnerships designed to accelerate enterprise AI adoption. The report specifically noted Rackspace's ability to support enterprise customers as they move from AI experimentation to measurable business outcomes, particularly for companies operating in regulated industries.

“Rackspace Technology differentiates itself by combining automation-led hybrid cloud operations with production-focused AI infrastructure services, enabling enterprises to modernize complex environments while adopting AI in a controlled and scalable manner.”- Shashank Rajmane, Lead Analyst.

ISG noted several strengths across the evaluated categories, including:

AI-ready infrastructure managed services optimized for enterprise AI workloads

AI Reliability Engineering services spanning DataOps, MLOps, LLMOps and operational governance

Flexible deployment options across customer, co-location and Rackspace-managed environments

VMware Cloud Foundation-based architectures that support seamless hybrid operations

Resilient infrastructure backed by strong availability, security and recovery capabilities

Specialized support for regulated industries requiring compliance, governance and data residency controls

Click here to download the full report: https://go.rackspace.com/lp/dl/2026-isg-data-center-services-report.

For more information about Rackspace Technology's AI-ready infrastructure, sovereign cloud and managed cloud solutions, visit www.rackspace.com.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) is the operator of the full enterprise AI stack from governed private cloud to AI inference and agents in production. With an Outcomes-as-a-Service model built on secure infrastructure, data foundations, and forward-deployed engineering, Rackspace delivers business results for regulated and mission-critical industries where governance, sovereignty, and uptime are non-negotiable. Learn more at www.rackspace.com.

Media Contact:

Will Link

rackspace@stantonprm.com