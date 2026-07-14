Interop Technologies Enables RCS and Manages RBM Operations for Nex-Tech Wireless

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop Technologies, a global leader in advanced mobile messaging technology, today announced it has completed Rich Communication Services (RCS) enablement for Nex-Tech Wireless and is managing the operator’s ongoing RCS Business Messaging (RBM) operations.

Through Interop’s RCS enablement services, Nex-Tech Wireless is positioned to deliver richer messaging capabilities to subscribers through the Google Jibe ecosystem. Interop supported the enablement process through formal project planning, OEM device certification, platform connectivity, SIM-based authentication services and ongoing operational support.

As part of the engagement, Interop is also managing RBM operations for Nex-Tech Wireless, providing the operational framework required to support enterprise messaging over RCS. This includes campaign onboarding, third-party vetting coordination, approval of workflows, aggregator invoicing, traffic reconciliation, dispute management, and clearing and settlement of associated revenue.

Together, these services give Nex-Tech Wireless a secure, standards-based foundation for RCS messaging while supporting the governance, visibility and commercial processes needed to participate successfully in the growing RBM ecosystem.

“When selecting a partner for RCS enablement and RBM management, we were looking for proven experience navigating the evolving RCS ecosystem,” said Jon Lightle, president and chief executive officer at Nex-Tech Wireless. “Interop’s long-standing leadership in RCS, deep technical knowledge and expertise working within certification and authentication frameworks made them the obvious choice.”

As rich messaging adoption expands, operators must support not only subscriber messaging readiness, but also the operational and commercial requirements needed to manage RBM traffic. Interop’s operator-focused RBM services give Nex-Tech Wireless the structure to support RBM message delivery to the Google Jibe hub while maintaining operator-defined participation criteria.

“RCS enablement is more than a technical milestone. It requires coordination across network configuration, device certification, authentication, platform connectivity and ecosystem participation,” said Stephen Zitnik, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Interop Technologies. “For operators like Nex-Tech Wireless, the goal is to establish a reliable operational foundation that supports subscriber messaging, enterprise traffic, governance and long-term scalability. Interop is proud to support Nex-Tech Wireless with the technical and operational structure needed to advance its RCS and RBM strategy.”

Interop has been engaged in the evolution of RCS since 2007 and continues to deliver standards-based messaging solutions built specifically for mobile network operators. Its RCS and RBM enablement services are part of Interop Technologies’ All-Gen™ Messaging portfolio, which also includes RCS Campaign Tools for creating and managing RBM agents and RBM-IQ™ for visibility, governance and commercial control as messaging technologies advance.

About Interop Technologies

Interop Technologies helps mobile network operators evolve their messaging ecosystems at scale with reliable, secure, and future-ready solutions. Founded in 2002, the company delivers telco-grade, standards-based technologies backed by 24-hour, seven-day system support. Its All-Gen™ Messaging portfolio spans both legacy and next-generation technologies, including multi-accredited and award-winning RCS Messaging solutions with global connectivity. Interop Technologies is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, with regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and operates fully geo-redundant Network Operations Centers in North America and Europe. Learn more at interoptechnologies.com.

About Nex-Tech Wireless

Nex-Tech Wireless, a subsidiary of Nex-Tech Inc./Rural Telephone, Golden Belt Telephone and Tri-County Telephone, is a premiere wireless provider offering wireless solutions to residents in over 40 counties of central and western Kansas. Nex-Tech Wireless' mission is to provide an unrivaled customer experience by bringing trusted technology and superior service to their hometowns. To learn more about Nex-Tech Wireless, please visit www.ntwls.com or call 1-800-621-2600.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, APR, CPRC

Director, Corporate Communications

Interop Technologies

lisa.murray@interoptechnologies.com

+1 239-425-9079