Annual Financial Report

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026

LEI Code: 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") Annual results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026. The highlights include:

Increase in total shareholder value of 1.70 pence per share (1.46% total gain on opening net asset value per share) (2025: increase of 10.37 pence per share).

£292.3 million fund size (2025: £278.5 million).

Dividends paid of 5.73 pence per share in the year (2025: 19.92 pence per share which included a special dividend of 13.50 pence per share).

Several successful disposals in the year generating £18.1 million disposal proceeds.

Change of registrar to The City Partnership (UK) Limited from 3 July 2026.

Annual General Meeting to be held virtually at noon on 15 September 2026.

The Board has declared a first dividend for the year ending 31 March 2027 of 2.80 pence per share to be paid on 28 August 2026 to shareholders on the register on 7 August 2026.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2026, including the Notice of Annual General Meeting, are attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.vc/AAEV31Mar2026

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further details about the Company please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.vc/vct/funds/AAEV.

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

14 July 2026

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