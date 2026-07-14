PropXBT Launches Multi-Asset Simulated Trading Platform Featuring Crypto, Forex, Stocks and Commodities Challenges

The new platform introduces simulated trading challenges with transparent evaluation rules, multi-asset market access, and performance-based reward opportunities.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropXBT today announced the launch of Indices and Forex pairs on its multi-asset simulated trading platform, providing users with access to simulated trading challenges across cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, stocks and other markets through a single web-based platform.

The platform enables participants to trade using simulated funds under predefined evaluation rules. Users who successfully meet the program's trading objectives and risk parameters may qualify for performance based payouts in accordance with the platform's terms and conditions. PropXBT's offering includes one-stage and two-stage evaluation challenges, challenge sizes ranging from $10,000 to $200,000, and profit-sharing opportunities of up to 95%.

Designed as a browser based trading platform, PropXBT provides access to advanced trading tools, including live charts, technical indicators, market and limit orders, leverage of up to 5x, and integrated risk management features. The platform also displays challenge rules, daily loss limits and maximum overall loss limits in real time to help users monitor their progress throughout the evaluation process.





01 · MARKETS Crypto, commodities, stocks, Forex and more in one simulated account.

One Platform, Many Markets

Crypto is the entry point, not the limit. On PropXBT, users can take trades across crypto, commodities, stocks, forex and more, all from one simulated account.

That includes major crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. It also covers commodities like gold and silver, plus major stocks such as Apple, SpaceX, Nvidia, and Amazon.

A Professional Web Trading App

PropXBT is a fully featured web app, giving users instant access from any device without downloads or complicated setup. Built for speed and performance, it includes advanced charting, drawing tools, technical indicators, market and limit orders, leverage up to 5x, and advanced features like take profit, stop loss, estimated profit, and estimated loss that protect and benefit your trade without requiring constant monitoring.





02 · PLATFORM The trading screen, with live charts, leverage, and market or limit orders.

Why PropXBT?

PropXBT is easy to use from the first click. You can start within minutes, with no KYC or API setup required. Once your challenge begins, the key rules and limits are displayed directly on the trading page and dashboard.

The platform is designed to help users focus on trading without worrying about accidental rule breaches. For example, It will not allow the users to exceed the volume limit, while your daily loss and maximum overall loss remain clearly visible on the progress bar.

Additionally, positions can stay open for up to 10 consecutive days. If a position reaches this limit, the platform automatically closes it instead of allowing it to cause a challenge failure.

There is no minimum daily profit requirement, so you can trade patiently and complete the required trading days and profit target at your own pace. Beginners can simply buy a challenge, start trading, and track their progress.

Clear Challenges and Pricing

PropXBT offers two challenge types. The One Stage Challenge has a single evaluation phase with a 10 percent profit target. The Two Stages Challenge splits the target across two phases and starts at a lower price.

Challenge sizes run from 10,000 dollars up to 200,000 dollars. Prices start at 99 dollars. The profit split scales with challenge size, up to 95 percent. The rules are fixed and shown clearly, with set profit targets, daily and overall loss limits, and a minimum number of trading days.





03 · CHALLENGES Challenge sizes from 10,000 to 200,000 dollars, with profit splits up to 95 percent.

A Static Drawdown on Maximum Overall Loss

PropXBT uses a static drawdown for maximum overall loss. This is a fixed loss limit set once based on your starting balance. From there it never moves. Your profits and your losses do not change the max overall loss.

The maximum overall loss is fixed below your starting balance. With a static drawdown the maximum overall loss limit never moves. As you make profit, your safety buffer becomes larger, giving you more room to trade.

For example, on a $100,000 challenge with a 10% maximum overall loss, your loss limit is set at $90,000. This limit stays at $90,000 even if your balance increases.

How Payouts Work

Once a user reaches the Earning Stage and meets the conditions, he can request payouts.

The process is clear. The minimum payout is 100 USD. Users can request up to three payouts per month, while processing time for a payout can take up to 3 working days. Payouts can only be made in crypto.





04 · PAYOUTS Up to 95 percent profit split, three payouts a month, processed within three working days.

A Second Chance with Restart

If your challenge fails, Restart gives you the option to return to the same challenge and continue with the challenge, while keeping your trading days progress. You do not need to purchase a new challenge or start completely from the beginning.

Restart returns you to the same challenge and stage, so you can continue while keeping your trading days. For example, if your challenge requires 5 trading days and you had already completed 2 before restarting, you will still have those 2 trading days and only need to complete the remaining 3.

Each Restart also adds 1% of the original challenge size to your starting balance. This moves you closer to your profit target without having to start from scratch. The exact amount added depends on the challenge type and the stage in which you use Restart.

For example, in a One Stage challenge of $100,000 with an original profit target of 10%, a 1% increase means that after Restart, your starting balance is $101,000. To reach the original target of $110,000, you only need to gain $9,000 more. With the next Restart, you would start at $102,000, then at $103,000, and so on.





05 · RESTART Restart continues a failed challenge instead of starting from zero.

Simulated Trading, Explained

On PropXBT, users don’t deposit their own funds. To start, they only need to purchase a challenge of the size they desire ranging from $10,000 up to $200,000. Trading is carried out with a simulated balance in a simulated environment where no real capital is used. If the required conditions are met, a payout can be earned based on the user's simulated trading results.





06 · HOW IT DIFFERS Traditional trading puts your own capital at risk. Simulated trading risks only the challenge fee.

Built by a Global Team

PropXBT is led by its founder and CEO, Syed Suleman Kazim, who is also the Co-Founder and CEO of Millionero, a global cryptocurrency exchange. With more than 10 years of experience in the crypto and Web3 industry, he has also served as an advisor and investor into several Web3 startups. PropXBT is backed by a team of more than 50 individuals across the globe, with live support around the clock.







Earn with the PropXBT Affiliate Program

You can also earn from PropXBT without trading. The affiliate program pays you for every user you refer. You earn up to 30 percent on their first challenge purchase. After that, you earn up to 10 percent on everything they buy, including restarts and new challenges. So one referral can keep paying you over time. Getting started is simple. You sign up, apply as an affiliate, share your referral link, and earn as your referrals trade. No experience is needed, and you can track your results in real time on your affiliate dashboard.





About PropXBT

PropXBT is registered in Dubai, UAE and provides its simulated trading platform service globally with evaluation challenges across cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, stocks and other markets. Participants trade using simulated funds under predefined program rules and may qualify for performance based payouts upon successfully meeting the platform's evaluation criteria. The platform is designed to provide transparent challenge rules, browser based trading tools and access to multiple asset classes through a single trading interface.

Trade. Pass. Earn Real Rewards. propxbt.com

PropXBT is a simulated trading platform. No real capital is deposited or traded. Payouts are a performance-based reward calculated on simulated results under the program rules.

Media Contact:

Abhisit

info@propxbt.com

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