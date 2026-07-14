Thrive Appoints Joe Mercurio as Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced the appointment of Joe Mercurio as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As organizations increasingly seek a strategic partner to manage complex IT environments, Thrive is committed to investing in the leadership, expertise and services needed to support customers through every stage of their digital transformation.

As CRO, Mercurio will lead Thrive's global revenue strategy, overseeing sales, customer success, channel partnerships, and go-to-market initiatives as the company continues its rapid growth and expansion. He brings more than 20 years of enterprise technology sales leadership experience and a proven track record of building high-performing organizations, driving revenue growth, and developing customer-centric go-to-market strategies. He joins Thrive as the company continues to expand its global footprint, enhance its portfolio of cybersecurity, cloud and AI services, and integrate strategic acquisitions that strengthen its technical expertise and customer offerings.

"We've built Thrive by focusing on expertise, customer outcomes, and long-term value creation," said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. "As we continue expanding our capabilities and helping customers navigate increasingly complex technology environments, Joe's experience building high-performing revenue organizations will be instrumental. He understands how to scale growth while maintaining the customer focus and operational excellence that have defined Thrive from the beginning."

Most recently, Mercurio served as Chief Revenue Officer at ConnectWise, where he led the company's global revenue organization. Prior to ConnectWise, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Channel at Mimecast, where he helped elevate sales performance and deepen partner engagement across the channel. Throughout his career, Mercurio has held leadership positions at leading technology companies including Dell, EMC, and RSA Security, consistently delivering strong business results while building high-performing teams.

"Organizations today need more than a service provider. They need a trusted strategic partner that can help them manage risk, modernize operations, and take advantage of emerging technologies," said Mercurio. "Thrive has established itself as that partner for customers across industries by combining deep technical expertise with a relentless focus on business outcomes. I look forward to building on that momentum and helping more organizations realize the value of Thrive's approach."

For more information about Thrive, visit https://thrivenextgen.com/

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen 3.0 global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive’s team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management so clients can focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

V2 Communications for Thrive

thrive@v2comms.com