City of Fort Smith, Arkansas Surpasses $800,000 in Online Surplus Sales on GovDeals

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Fort Smith, Arkansas has achieved a significant milestone of more than $800,000 in surplus auction proceeds through GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets.

Since first transitioning its surplus sales program online in 2019, Fort Smith has successfully sold more than 150 surplus items through the GovDeals platform. By leveraging online auctions, the city has expanded access to a broader pool of bidders, creating a more competitive environment that helps maximize returns on surplus property.

“Moving our surplus auctions online has been a smart decision for the City of Fort Smith,” said Jeff Dingman, Acting City Administrator. “GovDeals has allowed us to reach more bidders than ever before, making the process more open and accessible while helping us generate additional revenue that supports essential city services. This milestone reflects the success of that approach and our commitment to responsible asset management.”

Fort Smith has utilized GovDeals to sell a wide variety of surplus assets, ensuring that unused equipment and materials are efficiently repurposed while delivering strong financial returns for the community. The online format provides transparency throughout the auction process and gives buyers convenient, around-the-clock access to participate in sales from anywhere.

New auctions from the City of Fort Smith can be found regularly on GovDeals, with a wide range of surplus items made available as they become eligible for sale. Interested buyers can browse active listings and register for free to participate in upcoming auctions.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.