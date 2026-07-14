Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

14 July 2026 at 3.30 PM EEST

Inside information, negative profit warning: Lassila & Tikanoja revises its outlook for 2026. Net sales are estimated to be EUR 420–450 million and adjusted EBITA EUR 33–38 million.





Lassila & Tikanoja revises its outlook for 2026. In 2025, Lassila & Tikanoja’s net sales amounted to EUR 426.6 million and adjusted EBITA was EUR 40.6 million (on a carve-out basis).

New outlook for 2026

In 2026, net sales are estimated to be EUR 420–450 million and adjusted EBITA EUR 33–38 million. In 2025, the company’s net sales amounted to EUR 426.6 million and adjusted EBITA was EUR 40.6 million (on a carve-out basis).

Previously published outlook for 2026

In 2026, net sales are estimated to be EUR 420–450 million and adjusted EBITA EUR 38–44 million. In 2025, the company’s net sales amounted to EUR 426.6 million and adjusted EBITA was EUR 40.6 million (on a carve-out basis).

Reasons for the revision of the outlook

In January–June 2026, Lassila & Tikanoja’s preliminary net sales amounted to EUR 211.1 million (199.4), and its preliminary adjusted EBITA was EUR 10.1 million (15.9). The profitability of Waste Management business during January–June 2026 has been weaker than in the previous year. Profitability has been burdened by lower waste management volumes, an approximately EUR 3 million increase in costs compared to the previous year due to higher fuel prices, and the increase in gate fees for waste-to-energy driven by an oversupply of incinerable waste in the market. Over the longer term, the oversupply of waste incineration capacity in Finland is expected to create downward pressure on gate fees.

During April–June, the company implemented price increases and launched a comprehensive efficiency programme to improve the cost structure of its waste management operations. In addition, on 7 July 2026, the company concluded change negotiations, which will result in up to 20 employees having their employment terminated and up to 420 employees being temporarily laid off for 14 or 30 days. The company estimates that the measures already implemented and currently under way will enable it to achieve the same level of adjusted EBITA in the second half of the year as in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The outlook is based on the assumption that a prolonged war in Iran will not significantly increase fuel prices from their current level.

Lassila & Tikanoja will publish its Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2026 on Thursday, 6 August 2026 at 8:00 AM EEST.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en