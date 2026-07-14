DermaSpalogy Introduces XERF™ to Pinecrest and Miami-Dade: The Latest Innovation in Non-Surgical Skin Tightening

Pinecrest, FL, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DermaSpalogy, one of South Florida’s most trusted aesthetic and wellness destinations, is excited to announce the addition of XERF™, an advanced skin-tightening technology designed to support skin firmness and collagen remodeling without surgery, needles, or downtime.

As women and men increasingly seek non-invasive solutions to address visible signs of aging, XERF represents one of the newest innovations in radiofrequency-based aesthetic treatments available in the Miami area.

Located in the heart of Pinecrest, dermaSpalogy continues its commitment to offering leading-edge aesthetic technologies while maintaining its philosophy of helping patients achieve natural-looking results through personalized care.





What Is XERF?

XERF is the world’s first multifrequency monopolar radiofrequency system developed by Cynosure Lutronic. The technology combines 6.78 MHz and 2 MHz frequencies to deliver energy into multiple tissue depths, allowing providers to customize treatments based on individual skin characteristics.

The system incorporates advanced features, including:

Multifrequency monopolar radiofrequency technology

Real-time impedance feedback

Multiple treatment depth settings

Integrated cooling technology

Personalized treatment customization

XERF is designed to support collagen remodeling and improve the appearance of skin laxity while providing a comfortable treatment experience.





Bringing the Future of Skin Tightening to Miami

The demand for non-surgical facial rejuvenation continues to grow throughout Miami-Dade County as patients seek options that fit their busy lifestyles.

Many individuals are looking for solutions that may help address:

Loss of jawline definition

Mild to moderate skin laxity

Neck concerns

Facial firmness

Early signs of aging

According to the manufacturer, XERF treatments require no downtime, allowing patients to return to their normal daily activities immediately following treatment.

“At dermaSpalogy, we are always looking for innovative technologies that align with our philosophy of natural-looking enhancement and personalized treatment planning,” said the dermaSpalogy team. “We are excited to bring XERF to Pinecrest and offer our patients another advanced option as part of their aesthetic journey.”





Why Patients Are Talking About XERF

Unlike many traditional skin-tightening technologies, XERF utilizes multifrequency radiofrequency energy and real-time tissue analysis to customize energy delivery throughout treatment.

Patients are increasingly interested in treatments that:

Do not require surgery

Avoid needles and extensive recovery

Fit into busy schedules

Support long-term skin health

Deliver personalized treatment experiences

As one of the first aesthetic practices in the area to introduce this technology, dermaSpalogy is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation skin rejuvenation.





Introducing the XERF Discovery Experience – $100

Curious about XERF but not sure if it’s the right treatment for you?

Our exclusive XERF Discovery Experience allows you to experience this breakthrough skin-tightening technology firsthand while receiving a professional skin assessment and personalized treatment recommendations from our aesthetic experts.





Your XERF Discovery Experience Includes:



✓ 20 XERF Pulses

Experience the sensation, comfort, and technology behind one of the newest advancements in non-surgical skin tightening.

✓ VISIA® Digital Skin Analysis

Receive an in-depth assessment of your skin’s condition, including aging markers, sun damage, texture, pores, pigmentation, and treatment opportunities.

✓ Complimentary ZO® Daily Skincare Regimen

A professional-grade skincare kit valued at $115 to help support healthy, radiant-looking skin at home.

✓ Personalized Aesthetic Consultation

Meet with our experienced team to discuss your concerns and goals and to determine whether XERF may be an appropriate option for your customized treatment plan.





Your Investment Is Applied Toward Treatment

As an added benefit, your entire $100 Discovery Experience fee will be credited toward any purchase of an XERF package, making this a risk-free opportunity to learn more about the treatment.





Why Patients Love XERF

✓ No Numbing Required

✓ No Downtime

✓ Comfortable Treatment Experience

✓ Personalized Treatment Planning

✓ Designed to Fit Busy Lifestyles

✓ Learn Whether XERF Is Right for You Before Committing





Scheduling & Reservation Policy

To ensure every patient receives dedicated time with our XERF specialist and access to the technology, the following reservation policy applies:

A completed XERF consent form is required before scheduling.

A $100 reservation fee is required to secure your appointment.

Once your consent form and payment have been received, our team will contact you to schedule your preferred appointment time.

Appointments are available Monday through Saturday.

Due to limited appointment availability and reserved device time, a 24-hour cancellation policy applies.

Appointments canceled or rescheduled with less than 24 hours’ notice will forfeit the $100 reservation fee.





Learn More About XERF in Miami

To schedule your consultation or learn more about XERF skin tightening in Pinecrest, contact Dermaspalogy today.





About Dermaspalogy

For more than two decades, dermaSpalogy has been helping patients throughout Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, and the greater Miami area achieve healthy, beautiful skin through customized aesthetic and wellness solutions.

Known for its patient-centered approach and commitment to natural-looking results, dermaSpalogy offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic services, including:

Injectables

Laser treatments

Skincare

Wellness services

Advanced skin rejuvenation technologies

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