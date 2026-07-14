Reliance Global Group Launches AI Agent for Secure Browser Automation in Regulated Insurance Back Offices

LAKEWOOD, NJ, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) today announced the launch of a proprietary AI agent built in-house for secure browser automation in regulated back-office operations. The launch represents a key milestone in Reliance’s previously announced AI strategy, establishing the technology foundation for the Company’s vision to build an AI-powered insurance platform. The agent is built to automate thousands of repetitive browser-based tasks performed by insurance teams every day, including service requests, endorsements, quote pulls, status checks, and document retrieval, while operating within a security framework designed for regulatory compliance.

General-purpose web agents are typically designed for maximum autonomy, allowing them to execute actions independently. In regulated environments, that approach creates risk, as an automation error can result in an incorrect policy action, inaccurate pricing, or exposure of sensitive information.

Reliance's AI agent was built around control and accountability. It manages login, access, and portal credentials for the agency, while every browser interaction is governed by defined policies and recorded through an audit trail. The agent's actions are limited by predefined controls, with human review required for consequential decisions.

The platform is being deployed across Reliance's growing network of insurance agencies, where the Company expects it to improve operating efficiency, reduce manual processing, and accelerate the integration of acquired agencies. As additional carrier portals, workflows, and AI capabilities are added, Reliance expects the platform to become an increasingly valuable component of its technology ecosystem, strengthening both its agency operations and the foundation for future AI-native insurance products. The Company also intends to commercialize the platform through developer, Team, and Enterprise offerings, including self-hosted and virtual private cloud (VPC) deployments.

"Every agency we bring onto the platform comes with thousands of hours of repetitive portal work. This agent allows us to absorb that work without scaling headcount while maintaining the controls required in insurance operations," said Judah Korman, Chief Operating Officer of Reliance Global Group.

"Most AI agents built for the browser are designed to maximize what they can do independently. We built ours to maximize what it can do while keeping organizations in control," said Zack Wilder, Chief Technology Officer of Reliance Global Group, who joined the company earlier this year after leading engineering initiatives at Coinbase and Capital One. "The credentials, policy controls, and audit logs are foundational to the system and are what allow us to deploy AI automation in regulated environments."

The AI agent includes several enterprise-grade capabilities:

Policy-enforced action controls. Every browser action passes through a centralized enforcement layer built into the software. Irreversible actions such as submit, issue, or bind are blocked outright and reserved for human employees.

Every browser action passes through a centralized enforcement layer built into the software. Irreversible actions such as submit, issue, or bind are blocked outright and reserved for human employees. Save-and-park human review . The AI agent never finalizes a transaction. Completed work is saved within the portal and held for employee approval, with every run independently scored against its own screenshots and event logs — not the agent's self-report — and flagged for scrutiny if anything falls short.

. The AI agent never finalizes a transaction. Completed work is saved within the portal and held for employee approval, with every run independently scored against its own screenshots and event logs — not the agent's self-report — and flagged for scrutiny if anything falls short. Secure credential handling. Portal credentials remain under the agency's control, retrieved securely by the platform at runtime and never exposed to the AI model or recorded in logs, records, or reports.

Portal credentials remain under the agency's control, retrieved securely by the platform at runtime and never exposed to the AI model or recorded in logs, records, or reports. Detailed run records. Every workflow produces a step-by-step event log with screenshots, designed to support reporting, review, and compliance oversight.

Every workflow produces a step-by-step event log with screenshots, designed to support reporting, review, and compliance oversight. Risk controls and verification safeguards. Every task type carries a risk classification assigned in code — never by the AI — that determines what actions are permitted, alongside verification checks that catch potential errors, including unintended pricing changes.

The proprietary AI agent launches with an initial focus on Reliance's insurance back-office operations, its agency network, and the carriers it works with, where teams operate under regulatory frameworks including GLBA, NAIC Model 668, and NY DFS 500. As additional workflows and portals are added, Reliance expects the technology to expand beyond insurance back-office automation and support broader regulated enterprise use cases.

Reliance is onboarding design partners and plans to offer the technology through multiple tiers, including a free developer tier, Team workspace, and Enterprise plan with self-hosted and virtual private cloud (VPC) deployment options. Each tier will include the core security controls, human review capabilities, and audit-ready reporting framework.

The launch represents the first major technology milestone in Reliance's broader AI strategy to build an AI-powered insurance platform. As the Company continues developing additional capabilities, the technology is expected to support both agency operations and future AI-native insurance products.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an Insurtech company that acquires independent insurance agencies, consolidates them into a unified network, and supports them through a proprietary technology platform. For more information, visit www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "designed to," "positioned to," "vision," "will," "continues," "potential," "opportunity," and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the capabilities, performance, security, and anticipated benefits of the Company's proprietary AI agent; the deployment of the platform across the Company's network of insurance agencies and its expected impact on operating efficiency, manual processing, and the integration of acquired agencies; the Company's ability to add additional carrier portals, workflows, and AI capabilities; the Company's plans to commercialize the platform through developer, Team, and Enterprise offerings, including self-hosted and virtual private cloud (VPC) deployments; the onboarding of design partners; the anticipated expansion of the technology beyond insurance back-office operations to broader regulated enterprise use cases; and the Company's broader strategy to build an AI-powered insurance platform and to develop future AI-native insurance products.

These statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: whether the AI agent and platform will perform as intended and deliver the anticipated efficiency, accuracy, and compliance benefits; the risk of automation errors, security incidents, or system failures; the Company's ability to develop, deploy, and scale additional capabilities, carrier portals, and workflows on the anticipated timeline or at all; the Company's ability to commercialize the platform and to attract and retain design partners and customers across the contemplated tiers; the Company's ability to acquire and successfully integrate insurance agencies; evolving legal, regulatory, and industry requirements applicable to artificial intelligence and to regulated industries, including GLBA, NAIC Model 668, and NY DFS Part 500; competition and rapid technological change; and the Company's need for, and ability to obtain, additional financing. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available at www.sec.gov.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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