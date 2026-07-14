Cycurion CEO Kevin Kelly Details Expansion Strategy, New Revenue Streams and Aggressive Response to Market Abuse in Candid Shareholder Video

MCLEAN, Va., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) ("Cycurion" or the "Company"), a leading AI-driven, tech-enabled cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced a new interview with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Kelly. The topics covered highlighted key themes from a recent shareholder update, including continued operational growth, strategic acquisitions, expanding revenue opportunities, and the company's ongoing efforts to address suspected market manipulation.

According to Kelly, Cycurion has made significant progress over the past year, including expanding operations, strengthening its balance sheet, growing its contract backlog, and advancing its strategy of combining cybersecurity services with higher-margin cybersecurity products.

"Our focus remains on building a stronger, more scalable cybersecurity company while creating long-term value for shareholders," said Kevin Kelly. "We have expanded the business, enhanced our product portfolio, added talented personnel, and continue to pursue opportunities that align with our core mission and growth objectives."

LINK TO FULL INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/Bn45YsWdybU

Operational Momentum and Growth

Cycurion reported that its current business trajectory reflects substantial growth compared to the previous year. Management indicated the company expects to finish the year with a run-rate exceeding $30 million, compared with approximately $15 million the prior year, supported by acquisitions, backlog expansion, and new contract wins.

The company also noted recent progress in reducing liabilities, streamlining operations, and integrating acquisitions, including Digital Ally, while continuing to invest in talent and organizational development.

Strategic Focus on High-Margin Cybersecurity Solutions

Cycurion is advancing its strategy of pairing cybersecurity services with proprietary technology solutions designed to help organizations identify vulnerabilities and improve cyber readiness. Management stated that several newer offerings are generating significantly higher margins while supporting recurring revenue opportunities.

The company also sees substantial opportunities within the underserved small- and medium-sized business market, where many organizations require guidance on cybersecurity risk assessment, prioritization, and protection.

Acquisition Strategy Focused on Shareholder Value

Management emphasized that future acquisitions will remain closely aligned with Cycurion's core business and will prioritize operational synergies, profitability, and long-term value creation. The company stated it targets acquisition candidates capable of contributing strong EBITDA performance and accelerating growth within existing business lines.

"We are focused on acquiring businesses that can be integrated efficiently, enhance our capabilities, and contribute meaningfully to profitability and cash flow," said Kevin Kelly.

Commitment to Shareholders

Cycurion recently announced that it would not proceed with a contemplated reverse stock split and continues to pursue actions related to suspected market manipulation and trading irregularities affecting its shares. Management stated that the decision was made after reviewing information gathered through ongoing investigative efforts and determining that a reverse split would not be in the best interests of shareholders at this time.

The company remains focused on executing its business plan, improving operational performance, and pursuing initiatives designed to enhance shareholder value over the long term.

"We believe the fundamentals of the business continue to strengthen," added Kevin Kelly. "Our priority is to keep building the company, supporting our customers, and delivering sustainable growth."

About Cycurion, Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future. More info: www.cycurion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion's business.

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the acceleration of the Company's inorganic growth strategy through potential acquisitions and strategic transactions; the continued execution of the Company's contracted backlog; the timing, amount and likelihood of realizing revenues associated with our contracted backlog; and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Cycurion and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to customer performance and satisfaction, contract modifications, delays or terminations, and the Company's ability to fulfill contractual obligations, the outcomes of the Company's investigations, any potential legal proceedings, or the future performance of the Company's stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Cycurion with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cycurion anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Cycurion assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Cycurion's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Cycurion Investor Relations:

(888) 341-6680

investors@cycurion.com

Cycurion Media Relations:

(888) 341-6680

media@cycurion.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed0fc256-274d-48a9-8944-04145106fe42