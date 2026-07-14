Defiance Launches OUSL: The First Daily 2X Long ETF for Ouster, Inc.

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OUST ETF (Cboe: OUSL) , expanding its lineup of single-stock leveraged ETFs designed for active traders seeking amplified exposure to innovative growth companies. OUSL is designed for traders seeking magnified, short-term bullish exposure to Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST), an American company providing digital LiDAR sensors and perception software components for 3D vision systems used in autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, robotics, drones, and other smart applications.

By seeking to deliver 200% of the daily percentage change in the share price of Ouster, Inc., the Fund allows investors to express tactical upside views on OUST within the accessibility and transparency of an exchange-traded fund.

Investment Objective

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST). The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective for a period other than a single trading day.

Underlying Stock: Ouster, Inc.

Ouster, Inc. is an American company providing a variety of digital LiDAR sensors and perception software components for three-dimensional (3D) vision systems used in the design and manufacture of autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, robotics, drones, and other "smart" applications. Its customers are primarily early-stage technology companies located in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. Ouster, Inc. is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market and operates within the Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry.

An investment in the ETF is not a direct investment in Ouster, Inc.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means it is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage. The Fund magnifies the performance of the Underlying Security and is designed strictly for short-term use. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund's performance will be the result of compounded daily returns, which is very likely to differ from 200% of the return of OUST over the same period. It is possible that investors could lose their entire principal within a single trading day.

For full fund details, the prospectus, holdings, and performance current to the most recent month-end, visit defianceetfs.com/ousl or call 833.333.9383.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Media Contact: Brenda Hentschel | bhentschel@gregoryagency.com | 201.705.3758

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single issuer or sector may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee the Fund's strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

OUST Price Decline Risk. As part of the Fund's leveraged investment strategy, the Fund enters into swap agreements and options contracts based on the share price of Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (the "Underlying Security"). This strategy subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of the Underlying Security, even though it does not. By virtue of the Fund's indirect 2X exposure to changes in the share price of the Underlying Security, the Fund is subject to the risk that the Underlying Security's share price declines. If the share price of the Underlying Security decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and, as a result, the Fund may suffer significant losses. The Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Indirect Investment in OUST Risk. Ouster, Inc. is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates, and is not involved with this offering in any way. Ouster, Inc. has no obligation to consider the Fund or its shareholders in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Fund shares. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights or other ownership privileges associated with holding shares of Ouster, Inc., and will not have the right to receive dividends or other distributions from OUST, but will remain subject to price fluctuations and other risks associated with holding the Underlying Security.

OUST Trading Risk. The trading price of OUST may be subject to volatility and could experience wide fluctuations due to various factors. Short sellers may also influence OUST's trading activity, contributing to market instability. Public perception and external factors beyond the company's control may influence OUST's stock price disproportionately. In the event of a trading halt, delisting, or significant disruption in the market for OUST's shares, the Fund may experience difficulty entering, exiting, or maintaining its positions.

OUST Performance Risk. OUST may fail to meet its publicly announced guidelines or other expectations about its business, which could cause the price of OUST to decline. Correctly identifying key factors affecting business conditions and predicting future events is inherently an uncertain process, and the guidance OUST provides may not ultimately be accurate. If OUST's actual results fall short of guidance or expected performance, the market value of common stock issued by OUST may decline, adversely affecting the Fund's performance.

OUST Operational and Regulatory Risk. A significant portion of OUST's customer/user base is comprised of early-stage technology companies, and any of OUST's customers may fail, which would adversely impact OUST's future sales and revenue. The market for LiDAR components and software is intensively competitive, and OUST competes against established and more resourced companies. OUST operates manufacturing facilities outside the United States, which involves risks related to supply chain and other factors beyond its control that could negatively impact OUST's operations, financial performance, and stock price.

Technology Sector Risk. OUST operates within the technology sector, and the market prices of technology-related securities tend to exhibit greater volatility than securities in other sectors, reflecting rapid rates of change and competitive pressures affecting the industry.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment that diversifies risk or tracks the market generally. The Fund's value may fluctuate more sharply in response to events affecting Ouster, Inc. than funds that invest in a broader range of issuers.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is likely to differ from 200% of the Underlying Security's performance. During periods of higher volatility, compounding effects may cause the Fund to lose value even if the Underlying Security's share price increases over the longer term.

Daily Correlation/Tracking Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of leveraged correlation to the Underlying Security. Market disruptions, volatility, or limitations in the availability of derivatives may cause the Fund's performance to deviate from its daily leveraged investment objective.

Leverage Risk. The Fund will seek 2X long exposure through financial instruments, which exposes the Fund to the risk that losses may be magnified. Leverage increases the Fund's volatility, and a relatively small movement in the Underlying Security's share price may result in significant losses for the Fund.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk due to its use of derivatives. If a counterparty fails to meet its contractual obligations, the Fund may experience delays or losses, which could negatively affect its performance.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks greater than those associated with directly investing in securities. These risks include increased volatility, imperfect correlation with the Underlying Security, liquidity constraints, valuation challenges, and the potential for losses exceeding the amount initially invested.

Rebalancing Risk. If the Fund is unable to rebalance its portfolio correctly or in a timely manner, its exposure may not be consistent with its investment objective. This may increase the Fund's risk exposure and cause its performance to diverge from its intended daily leveraged results.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a single issuer. As a result, the Fund may be more sensitive to adverse events affecting Ouster, Inc. than a diversified fund.

Swap Agreements. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Daily rebalancing is expected to result in high portfolio turnover. High portfolio turnover may increase transaction costs, which could reduce the Fund's returns and potentially result in higher taxable distributions for shareholders.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities or financial instruments held by the Fund may be difficult to sell, particularly during periods of market stress or volatility. Reduced liquidity may make it difficult for the Fund to adjust its exposure or meet its investment objective.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, there is limited performance history upon which investors can evaluate the Fund.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

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