FrontFundr Announces femtherapeutics as Winner of the Inaugural Back the Next Canadian Startup Challenge





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrontFundr, Canada's leading equity crowdfunding platform, is pleased to announce femtherapeutics as the Grand Prize Winner of the inaugural Back the Next Canadian Startup Challenge, a national competition celebrating innovative Canadian founders and their readiness to raise capital through community investment.

The Challenge received dozens of applications from across Canada, with four finalists selected to compete in a live pitch competition on July 8. Representing British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, the finalists reflected both the geographic diversity of Canada's startup ecosystem and the breadth of industries and innovations being built by Canadian founders.

After evaluating each company across market opportunity, business model, execution, storytelling, and community capital readiness, the judging panel selected femtherapeutics as the Challenge winner. The company also earned the audience vote during the competition, highlighting the strong support and enthusiasm it generated among attendees.

Founded by Inara Lalani, Co-Founder and CEO, femtherapeutics is transforming women's healthcare through personalized, patient-specific medical devices designed to improve patient outcomes.

As the Grand Prize Winner, femtherapeutics will receive a complimentary equity crowdfunding campaign on FrontFundr, valued at approximately $13,000, providing the company with the opportunity to raise capital from their own community of supporters while also engaging FrontFundr's 76,500+ member investor community.

"The Back the Next Canadian Startup Challenge was created to shine a spotlight on exceptional founders and demonstrate the power of community capital," said Trieste Reading, Chief Growth Officer at FrontFundr. "The quality and diversity of applications we received reinforced the innovation happening across Canada. Congratulations to femtherapeutics, and we look forward to supporting their next stage of growth."

The Challenge also recognized 7 Summits Snacks as this year's Runner-Up. Founded by Kristyn Carriere, the company impressed the judges with its compelling vision, market opportunity, and strong execution. As Runner-Up, 7 Summits Snacks will receive a waived FrontFundr campaign onboarding fee, valued at approximately $5,500.

Finalists ENLESCE and NeigborDrop were also recognized for their participation and will receive a discount on FrontFundr's campaign onboarding fee.

The finalists were evaluated by a panel of judges with expertise spanning startup growth, investment, entrepreneurship, and storytelling:

Daire Burke, Head of North America, Swoop Funding

Melissa L'Heureux-Haché, Founder & President, VEGAIN

Paulina Cameron, Chief Growth Officer, ECHO Storytelling Agency

Shantanu Mehta, Investment Analyst, Spring





The Back the Next Canadian Startup Challenge was created by FrontFundr to celebrate Canadian entrepreneurship, connect innovative founders with engaged investors, and demonstrate how community-driven investment can help companies grow. Learn more about the Challenge at https://www.frontfundr.com/canadian-startup-challenge-2026.

Watch the Final Pitch Competition:

The full Back the Next Canadian Startup Challenge pitch competition is available to watch on FrontFundr's YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/ggDO_ovesbk?si=Xj9GQhbEOIwc4bvZ.

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada's leading online private markets platform, empowering retail and accredited investors to invest in early-stage and growth-stage private companies. Since launching in 2015, the platform has grown to more than 76,500 users, facilitated 38,000+ investments, and processed more than $381 million in investment capital. As a registered exempt market dealer, FrontFundr helps innovative companies raise capital while giving Canadians the opportunity to invest in businesses they believe in. FrontFundr is a registered exempt market dealer in BC, AB, SK, MB, ON, QC, NB, NS, NL, PE & YT. Learn more at www.frontfundr.com.

Media Contact

Trieste Reading

Chief Growth Officer, FrontFundr

trieste@frontfundr.com