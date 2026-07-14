Fusemachines Announces Agentic AI Suite for Talent Acquisition, Bringing Agentic AI Across the Hiring Lifecycle

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, building on the positive customer response to its AI-powered Interview Agent, today announced its Agentic AI Suite for Talent Acquisition, a comprehensive collection of intelligent AI agents designed to empower recruiting teams in critical workflows throughout the hiring process. These new AI Agents including a Candidate Shortlisting Agent, Pacing and Signal Agent, and Candidate Trust Agent, extend Fusemachines’ current agentic offering beyond its flagship AI Agent, the Interview Agent.

This announcement comes on the heels of Fusemachines’ recent expansion to more than 30 Applicant Tracking System integrations. Enterprise organizations will be able to access individual agents or combine them across connected recruiting workflows. Together, the agents extend Fusemachines’ capabilities across more of the hiring lifecycle, forming an intelligence layer between the information stored in an ATS and the deeper context recruiters need before, during, and after candidate interactions.

The new suite includes the following:

Candidate Shortlisting Agent – Analyzes resumes against job-related requirements, surfaces candidate-specific insights, and explains the evidence behind its analysis to help recruiters build shortlists while keeping advancement decisions with the recruiting team.

– Analyzes resumes against job-related requirements, surfaces candidate-specific insights, and explains the evidence behind its analysis to help recruiters build shortlists while keeping advancement decisions with the recruiting team. Pacing and Signal Agent – Provides guidance for recruiters earlier in their careers, including pacing alerts, recommendations on which steps to prioritize for optimal signal, and relevant follow-ups from Interview Agent.

– Provides guidance for recruiters earlier in their careers, including pacing alerts, recommendations on which steps to prioritize for optimal signal, and relevant follow-ups from Interview Agent. Candidate Trust Agent – Surfaces inconsistencies and anomalies across applications, resumes, and screening calls that may warrant recruiter review or identity-verification steps. It presents supporting evidence without determining fraud or misrepresentation, allowing recruiters to seek clarification when appropriate.

– Surfaces inconsistencies and anomalies across applications, resumes, and screening calls that may warrant recruiter review or identity-verification steps. It presents supporting evidence without determining fraud or misrepresentation, allowing recruiters to seek clarification when appropriate. Interview Agent – Fusemachines’ flagship agent supports recruiters to lead structured, scalable interviews and produces consistent, role-relevant insights for recruiter and hiring-manager evaluation.

“Recruiters are often expected to evaluate candidates across highly specialized roles while working with systems that were primarily designed to store information rather than help them interpret it,” said Dr. Sameer Maskey, Founder and CEO of Fusemachines. “Our vision is to give recruiters an intelligence layer that works across the hiring lifecycle, bringing relevant context, guidance, and candidate-specific insights into the tools they already use. These agents are designed to strengthen recruiter judgment, not replace it, and to help hiring teams make more informed decisions while helping candidates more clearly demonstrate the experience and knowledge relevant to the role.”

The agents announced today are the first in a broader portfolio of specialized AI agents Fusemachines is developing to support the hiring process as a whole. The Company plans to introduce additional agents, capabilities, and details about the company’s unified Agentic Hiring platform are expected to be introduced later this year.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.



To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s agentic AI programs, product development initiatives, commercialization strategy, enterprise AI offerings, and expected market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to customer adoption and retention; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; the ability of the Company’s AI solutions to deliver expected operational and business benefits; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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