Lead Real Estate Announces Sale of Four Tokyo Properties

TOKYO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LRE), a Japanese real estate developer (the “Company”), today announced the completion of the sale of four properties in Tokyo during June 2026. The aggregate sale value of the transactions was approximately ¥4.4 billion.

The properties sold comprise two newly built residential apartment buildings, EXCELSIOR SHAKUJII-KOEN in Nerima-ku and EXCELSIOR FUTABACHO in Itabashi-ku, and two newly built extended-stay hotels, ENT TERRACE MEGURO CHOJAMARU in Meguro-ku and ENT TERRACE ASAKUSABASHI in Taito-ku, all located in Tokyo. Together the four properties contain a combined 54 residential and hotel units across approximately 30,526 square feet (2,836 square meters) of total floor area. Additional property details and photos are in the appendix.

"These transactions reflect the continued execution of our development and asset disposition activities," said Eiji Nagahara, Representative Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The four properties represent a mix of residential and hospitality assets in established Tokyo locations and demonstrate our ability to bring projects from development through sale as part of our ongoing business operations."

The Company conducts residential and hospitality real estate development primarily in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Sapporo. Its business includes the planning and development of detached homes, condominiums and single-building residential properties, as well as hotel development and operations. The Company also maintains real estate businesses in the United States and the Philippines.





About ENT TERRACE

ENT TERRACE is an extended-stay hotel brand operated by the Company. Launched in 2019 with a guesthouse in Komagome, the brand has expanded to include apartment hotels in Asakusa (2022), Akihabara (2023), Ginza (2024), Asakusabashi (2025), and Gakugeidaigaku (2026). ENT TERRACE properties are designed for longer stays, emphasizing comfort, privacy, and a residential atmosphere. For more information, please visit https://ent-terrace.com/en/.

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About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. The Company also operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment units in Japan and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect future results, as described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

Ken Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Email: k-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

Tel: +81 3-5784-5127

AUM Advisors

Crocker Coulson

Email: crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com

Tel: +1 (646) 652-7185

Appendix:

The properties sold were:





Exterior rendering of ENT TERRACE MEGURO CHOJAMARU (Source: Lead Real Estate)

ENT TERRACE MEGURO CHOJAMARU

Location: Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Newly built hotel property

Wall reinforced concrete construction, three stories

Total floor area of approximately 2,451 square feet (227.75 square meters)

Three guest rooms









Reception area of ENT TERRACE ASAKUSABASHI (Source: Lead Real Estate)

ENT TERRACE ASAKUSABASHI

Location: Asakusabashi, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Newly built hotel property

Reinforced concrete structure, nine stories

6 guest rooms (one per floor, including maisonette type)

Total floor area of approximately 4,827 square feet (448.4 square meters)

Opened in July 2025; located a three-minute walk from Asakusabashi Station (JR Sobu Line and Toei Asakusa Line)





Exterior rendering of EXCELSIOR SHAKUJII-KOEN (Source: Lead Real Estate)

EXCELSIOR SHAKUJII-KOEN

Location: Shakujii-2 Chome, Nerima-ku, Tokyo

Newly built condominium building

Reinforced concrete structure, six stories

Twenty-two residential units

Total floor area of approximately 13,021 square feet (1,209.7 square meters)

Construction commenced in March 2025, as previously announced by the Company





Exterior view of EXCELSIOR FUTABACHO (Source: Lead Real Estate)

EXCELSIOR FUTABACHO

Location: Futabacho, Itabashi-ku, Tokyo

Newly built condominium building

Reinforced concrete structure, eight stories

Twenty-one residential units

Total floor area of approximately 10,228 square feet (950.24 square meters)



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7960b7a2-b9f6-4d51-81de-4471dce2d6a0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37192f22-7a53-4244-9229-3286b3bb8a49

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4113ee06-6038-4710-ad57-81ecb24ee101

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba6dd38c-7595-40ca-9bf3-69c24d9b3c7b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39165f7a-b4fa-4290-82b2-279d04e39c0c