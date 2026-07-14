SeaStar Medical Supports Advances in Critical Care of Pediatric Patients with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

Sponsors educational summit of leading pediatric AKI health care experts

Announces best practices webinar to further advance new treatment options

DENVER, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transformational treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life announced today that it is a proud sponsor of key initiatives to advance the treatment of pediatric patients with acute kidney injury (AKI). AKI is a major driver of critical illness, prolonged hospital stays, and high mortality rates. Despite its massive impact on patient outcomes, significant gaps in awareness and clinical protocol persist, particularly within pediatric medicine.

“We are committed to working hand-in-hand with the pediatric acute care community to ensure that every child in the ICU suffering from severe AKI receives the latest, most innovative treatments,” stated Kevin Chung, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SeaStar Medical. “The current reality is that more than 50% of these children lose their life to this complication of their acute illness. We are committed to helping give these patients a chance.”

SeaStar Medical is sponsoring and participating in the KidneyBee Summit 2026 that takes place at Children’s Hospital Colorado from July 14 to 16, 2026. The Summit is a highly specialized, interdisciplinary conference that brings together nurses, advanced practice providers, and physicians from across the country. Its core importance stems from tackling the exact systemic failures that leave pediatric kidney failure under-recognized.

SeaStar Medical is also sponsoring an educational webinar designed to discuss improving outcomes for critically ill children. The webinar will focus on the use of SeaStar Medical’s QUELIMMUNE® (SCD-PED) therapy, a first-in-class treatment designed as a disease-modifying device that neutralizes over-active immune cells and stops the cytokine storm that yields destructive hyperinflammation and creates a cascade of events that wreak havoc in the patient’s body.

The educational seminar, entitled Rethinking Pediatric Sepsis-Associated AKI: What Clinicians Should Know About QUELIMMUNE, will occur on August 11, 2026, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Eastern Time. Practicing pediatric nephrologists, critical care physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, and critical care teams are invited to join the seminar to learn more about pediatric sepsis-associated AKI and the use of the QUELIMMUNE therapy. Additional details are below:

Rethinking Pediatric Sepsis-Associated AKI: What Clinicians Should Know About QUELIMMUNE Speakers: Dr. Stuart Goldstein MD, FAAP, FNKF​ Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Dr. Stephen Gorga MD, MSC, FAAP​ C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, University of Michigan Katie Plomaritas BSN, RN​ C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, University of Michigan Theresa Mottes APRN-NP, CPNP-AC, CDN Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago Dr. Kevin Chung, MD, FCCM, FACP Chief Medical Officer, SeaStar Medical, Inc. Date and Time: August 11, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m. ET

Registration for the webinar can be accessed at: QUELIMMUNE.COM.



About QUELIMMUNE

The QUELIMMUNE ® (SCD-PED) therapy is being commercialized for children with AKI and sepsis or septic condition weighing 10 kilograms or more who are on antibiotics and being treated in the ICU with RRT. It was approved in February 2024 under a Humanitarian Device Exemption application.

Data from two clinical trials of the QUELIMMUNE therapy, published in Kidney Medicine , showed a 77% survival rate in patient treated with QUELIMMUNE versus standard of care, representing an approximate 50% reduction in loss of life compared to historical data in this patient population. No dialysis was required for survivors, and 87.5% of survivors had normal kidney function at Day 60 after ICU discharge.

Real-world data published in the prestigious, peer-reviewed journal, Pediatric Nephrology, highlighted the early experience from the QUELIMMUNE SAVE Registry, a post-approval surveillance registry, evaluating the role of the QUELIMMUNE therapy in the treatment of critically ill pediatric patients with life-threatening AKI and sepsis requiring renal replacement therapy. Observations from the first 21 pediatric patients with AKI and sepsis requiring renal replacement therapy showed no device-related adverse events or infections and no reports of immunosuppressive effects by the device. In addition, preliminary outcomes analyses show a 76% survival rate at Day 28 and Day 60, and a 71% survival rate at Day 90. These new data are on track to validate a 50% reduction in patient mortality at 60 days compared to historical data, similar to what was observed in the registration study reported in Kidney Medicine.

In January 2025, SeaStar Medical was awarded the 2025 Corporate Innovator Award by the National Kidney Foundation for its significant contribution to improving the lives of pediatric patients with AKI based on the approval and introduction of the QUELIMMUNE therapy.

The patented technology behind QUELIMMUNE is known as the Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy and has broad applications for treating the destructive hyperinflammation that shuts down organ function and causes loss of life.

About Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Hyperinflammation

AKI is characterized by a sudden and temporary loss of kidney function and can be caused by a variety of conditions such as severe infections or other septic conditions, severe trauma, surgery, and organ failures. AKI can cause destructive hyperinflammation, which is the overproduction or overactivity of inflammatory effector cells and other molecules that can be toxic. Damage resulting from this destructive hyperinflammation in AKI can progress to other organs, such as the heart or liver, and potentially to multi-organ dysfunction or even failure that could result in worse outcomes, including increased risk of death. Even after resolution, these patients may face complications including chronic kidney disease or end-stage renal disease (ESRD) requiring dialysis. Extreme hyperinflammation may also contribute to added healthcare costs, such as prolonged ICU stays and increased reliance on dialysis and mechanical ventilation.

About Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) Therapy

The SCD therapy is designed as a disease-modifying device that neutralizes over-active immune cells and stops the cytokine storm that yields destructive hyperinflammation and creates a cascade of events that wreak havoc in the patient’s body. The SCD therapy is designed for broad applications in multiple acute and chronic kidney and cardiovascular diseases, representing patients who today have no FDA-approved options for treating their disease. Unlike pathogen removal and other blood-purification tools, the SCD therapy is integrated with an existing continuous renal replacement therapy (RRT) hemofiltration system to selectively target and transition proinflammatory monocytes to a reparative state and promote activated neutrophils to be less inflammatory. This unique immunomodulation approach may promote long-term organ recovery, eliminate the need for future continuous RRT, including dialysis, and prevent loss of life.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transformational treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. SeaStar Medical’s first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED) , was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition requiring renal replacement therapy (RRT) in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar Medical’s selective cytopheretic device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for six therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting the NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal clinical trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous RRT, a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.

For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, SeaStar Medical’s expectations with respect to product revenue in 2026; anticipated patient enrollment and the expansion of the clinical trial sites; the total addressable market for the SCD applications; the ability of SeaStar Medical to gain market share and generate sales; broadening QUELIMMUNE adoption by the addition of top-ranked children’s medical centers; the amount and timing of future QUELIMMUNE commercial sales; commercial acceptance of QUELIMMUNE; the ability of SCD to treat patients with AKI and other diseases; the expected regulatory approval process and timeline for commercialization; and the ability of SeaStar Medical to meet the expected timeline. Words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside SeaStar Medical’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause actual future events to differ materially from the expected results include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that SeaStar Medical may not be able to obtain regulatory approval of its SCD product candidates; (ii) the risk that SeaStar Medical may not be able to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, including current or future clinical trials; (iii) the risk that SeaStar Medical and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize its products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so, including failure to achieve approval of its products by applicable federal and state regulators, (iv) the risk that SeaStar Medical may never achieve or sustain profitability; (v) the risk that SeaStar Medical may not be able to secure additional financing on acceptable terms; (vi) the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations, (vii) the risk of product liability or regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to SeaStar Medical’s products and services, (viii) the risk that SeaStar Medical is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in SeaStar Medical’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under the “Risk Factors” section therein and in SeaStar Medical’s other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and SeaStar Medical assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

IR@SEASTARMED.COM

QUELIMMUNE is a registered trademark of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation.