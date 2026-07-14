Duos Edge AI Announces Abilene Edge Facility Grand Opening

ABILENE, Texas, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc . (Nasdaq: DUOT), announces the grand opening and community open house for its Abilene Edge facility, marking the site's public debut following the successful launch of operations.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CDT

Location: Region 14 Education Service Center , 1850 Tx-351, Abilene, TX 79707

RSVP: Reserve Your Spot

Community leaders, educators, business partners, elected officials, and regional organizations are invited to attend and learn how edge computing is bringing enterprise-grade AI infrastructure closer to the communities it serves. The event represents another milestone in Duos Edge AI's strategy to expand modular, AI-ready edge infrastructure across underserved markets.

"Abilene is an important example of how Duos Edge AI is executing on its strategy to bring advanced AI-ready infrastructure closer to the communities and organizations that need it," said Doug Recker , Chief Executive Officer of Duos Edge AI and Duos Technologies Group, Inc. "This Grand Opening reflects our continued progress in expanding a scalable edge platform across underserved markets."

The Abilene Edge facility is part of Duos Edge AI's growing network of modular infrastructure sites designed to deliver scalable, high-performance computing closer to end users. By reducing latency and improving resiliency, the platform supports artificial intelligence, enterprise applications, education, healthcare, and other mission-critical workloads.

"Here at Region 14 ESC, we continually seek partners who are on the cutting edge of technology,” stated Kevin Hill , Director of Technology Services at Region 14 Education Service Center. “With this partnership with Duos Edge AI, we hope to create even more opportunities for our schools, communities, and local businesses. We feel that this business model brings even greater opportunity for area schools and communities of all sizes and locations."

During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, tour the Edge facility, meet Duos Edge AI leadership and technology experts, and learn how edge computing supports schools, residents, businesses, and other organizations. The event is being hosted in collaboration with Region 14 Education Service Center , the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and the Abilene Industrial Foundation .

Registration is available at: https://freeevite.com/event.php?e=BFqIEVZmFZqz8t2x4_lvkg .

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit www.duosedge.ai .

To learn more about Duos Technologies Group, visit www.duostech.com .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.



About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ( Nasdaq: DUOT ), based in Jacksonville, Florida, is focused on providing and managing modular data center colocation facilities and infrastructure solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Technology Solutions, Inc. the Company delivers high function computing infrastructure at the “Edge” designed to support high power computing facilities suitable for AI and Enterprise Computing. Duos is strategically focused on scaling its edge data center platforms in conjunction with its data center infrastructure solutions business. It provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing, and fulfillment services to support efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address the growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure, while continuing to support legacy applications in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai .

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare, and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Media Contact

Duos Edge AI

iMiller Public Relations

+1.914.315.6424

duosedge@imillerpr.com