Hawaii Department of Transportation Again Selects Telos Aviation Channeling Services for Aviation Worker Vetting Across Five Airports

ASHBURN, Va., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced the continuation of its partnership with the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) to provide Aviation Channeling Services (ACS) for five state airports across Hawaii.

Under the agreement, Telos will continue supporting aviation worker vetting services operations through its ACS solution at:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA)

Hilo International Airport (ITO)

Kahului Airport (OGG)

Lihue Airport (LIH)



Since 2018, Telos has partnered with Hawaii's airports to support its aviation security mission and meet Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regulatory requirements through the secure processing and management of Security Threat Assessments (STAs), Criminal History Records Checks (CHRCs), and Rap Back enrollments for airport workers and authorized personnel.

"Airports face increasing demands to balance security, efficiency and customer service," said Tam Phan, VP of vetting services, Telos. "We are honored to continue our partnership with the Hawaii Department of Transportation to support its airport credentialing and vetting operations. Our team looks forward to helping Hawaii streamline aviation worker background checks while maintaining the highest standards of security and operational excellence."

Telos ACS provides airports, airlines and aviation operators with a secure, web-based platform designed to streamline compliance with TSA regulatory requirements while improving operational efficiency. The solution supports secure biometric and biographic data submission, Rap Back enrollment, enhanced data integrity and reduced administrative burden for airport badging offices.

The Hawaii partnership is part of Telos' growing nationwide aviation footprint. Since launching Aviation Channeling Services in 2012, Telos has become a trusted partner to more than 100 airports, airlines and aviation organizations across the United States. As the first third-party channeling provider approved by the TSA, Telos has established a proven track record of helping the aviation industry meet evolving security requirements while improving the efficiency of airport credentialing and badging operations.

"Our aviation customers consistently tell us they value responsive support, operational flexibility and a solution that simplifies compliance," said Phan. "As airports continue to modernize credentialing and badging operations, we remain committed to delivering the technology, expertise and customer service they need."

Supporting Airports Beyond Aviation Channeling Services

In addition to Aviation Channeling Services, Telos is an official TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, helping airports create a more convenient passenger experience while generating non-aeronautical revenue opportunities.

Regional and commercial airports interested in bringing TSA PreCheck enrollment services to their communities can partner with Telos to establish enrollment centers that improve access to trusted traveler services and support passenger growth initiatives. Airports interested in learning more can visit the TSA PreCheck Airport Partner Program page at https://www.telos.com/next-step/tsa-precheck-enrollment-airports.

About Telos Aviation Channeling Services

Telos Aviation Channeling Services (ACS) helps airports, airlines, cargo carriers and general aviation operators meet TSA requirements for aviation worker vetting. The solution provides secure submission of biometric and biographic information for background checks, Security Threat Assessments, Criminal History Records Checks and Rap Back enrollment. Telos ACS supports nearly 100 aviation partners with secure, efficient and customer-focused credentialing solutions. Learn more at https://www.telos.com/offerings/aviation-channeling.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with efficient, adaptable, and secure solutions that safeguard people, systems, and information. We deliver advanced capabilities across cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) with Xacta®; identity and biometric solutions; secure networks and communications; and TSA PreCheck® enrollment services. Serving the U.S. federal government, regulated industries, and global enterprises, Telos helps customers stay ahead of evolving threats, accelerate compliance, and achieve mission success. Driven by purpose and guided by our core values, we build trusted partnerships, deliver superior solutions, and help create a more secure, interconnected world. Learn more at www.telos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as subsequent and future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Media: media@telos.com

Investors: InvestorRelations@telos.com