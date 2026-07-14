Alpha Modus Launches Alpha Cash App and Alpha Cash Prepaid Mastercard to Advance Financial Access

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC (“AMFS”), a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc . (“Alpha Modus”) ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), today announced the official launch of its financial access services, including the Alpha Cash App, along with the Alpha Cash Prepaid Mastercard, powered by Mastercard’s global network and issued by TransPecos Banks.



Alpha Cash is a consumer financial access platform designed to connect physical retail environments with digital finance, expanding access to everyday financial tools for underbanked, cash-preferred, and digitally transitioning consumers. The platform enables users to deposit checks through the Alpha Cash mobile app or at Alpha Cash kiosks located at retail stores. Once funds are available, they can be accessed through a virtual or physical Alpha Cash Prepaid Mastercard and used for everyday purchases both in-store and online.



Alpha Cash kiosks have started to roll out across Texas, to be followed by a broader nationwide kiosk rollout. These kiosk deployments are designed to provide consumers with seamless access to the Alpha Cash platform - and their funds - through both mobile and physical retail touchpoints.



“The launch of Alpha Cash represents a major step forward in delivering simple, secure financial access for consumers who have been underserved by traditional banking,” William Alessi , Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus. “We’ve built Alpha Cash as a scalable, compliant platform that meets people where they are - combining mobile access with familiar retail touchpoints to support everyday spending, money management, and financial confidence as we roll out nationally.”

The Alpha Cash platform is intended to serve:



• Underbanked and unbanked consumers seeking accessible financial alternatives

• Cash-preferred households that rely on retail-based financial services

• Working families and hourly wage earners prioritizing transparency and reliability

• Consumers transitioning from cash-based to digital financial tools

• Communities with limited access to traditional financial infrastructure

Consumers can apply for the Alpha Cash Debit Mastercard through the Alpha Cash Mobile App, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, with additional program information available at www.alphacash.ai.





About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/ .

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com