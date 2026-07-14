Command Alkon's Command Cloud Earns Gold Globee® Award for SaaS Solution of the Year

HILLIARD, Ohio, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, today announced that Command Cloud has been named a Gold Globee® Award winner in the Software as a Service (SaaS) Solution of the Year category in the 21st Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Technology. The award recognizes cloud software solutions that demonstrate outstanding innovation, customer value, and measurable business impact.

Purpose-built exclusively for the heavy building materials industry, Command Cloud brings together production, dispatch, logistics, quality, inventory, customer engagement, and financial workflows within a single connected platform. By replacing disconnected systems with unified operations, heavy building materials producers gain greater visibility across their business while empowering teams to make faster, more informed decisions.

Command Cloud delivers connected workflows and empowers continuous innovation through a modern cloud architecture. Customers automatically benefit from new capabilities, security enhancements, and AI-powered functionality without the disruption of traditional on-premise software upgrades, allowing organizations to innovate at their own pace while maintaining operational continuity.

"Command Cloud was built around the way our customers actually operate," said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. "Heavy building materials operations face unique challenges that generic enterprise software simply wasn't designed to solve. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering a platform that connects every stage of the materials lifecycle while helping customers improve productivity, visibility, and business performance."

Today, producers leverage Command Cloud to connect batch plants, asphalt operations, aggregate sites, dispatch offices, scale houses, field personnel, and back-office teams through a common platform. With embedded artificial intelligence, centralized data, and connected workflows, organizations can standardize operations across multiple locations, reduce manual processes, improve collaboration, and make decisions based on timely operational insights.

"Every enhancement we make to Command Cloud starts with our customers," said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer at Command Alkon. "Our goal is to help customers simplify complex operations while creating a platform that continues to evolve alongside their business. Receiving this recognition from the Globee Awards is a testament to the collaboration between our customers and our product teams as we continue building the future of connected construction materials operations."

The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize organizations, products, services, and professionals demonstrating excellence in technology innovation, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. Winners are selected through a merit-based evaluation process conducted by independent industry experts from around the world.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com