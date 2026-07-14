Edible Garden Announces Successful Completion of Clean-Label RTD Prototype Production at Tetra Pak's New Product Development Center

BELVIDERE, NJ, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), sustainable food production and clean-label nutrition, today announced the successful completion of its clean-label ready-to-drink ("RTD") prototype production run at Tetra Pak's New Product Development Center.

The successful prototype run marks a significant advancement in the commercialization of Edible Garden's Farm-to-Formula® strategy by validating the Company's proprietary formulations under commercial processing conditions. Insights gained during the production run are expected to support process optimization and manufacturing readiness as the Company advances toward full-scale production at its planned Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa.

Using proprietary clean-label formulations, high-quality protein ingredients and advanced Tetra Pak processing technologies, the Company successfully produced beverages representative of planned commercial manufacturing. Edible Garden expects to leverage the experience gained through the prototype as it continues product development, customer sampling, and commercial readiness activities in preparation for market launch.

Edible Garden believes its clean-label RTD platform is well positioned to address growing consumer demand for shelf-stable nutritional beverages across multiple high-growth categories, including sports nutrition, functional wellness, meal replacement, and protein beverages. Designed to support both the Company's branded product portfolio and private-label manufacturing opportunities, the platform supports Edible Garden's strategy of expanding into higher-margin nutrition categories.

"Successfully completing this prototype production run validates our formulation and manufacturing approach under commercial processing conditions and moves us another meaningful step closer to commercial production," said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. "This achievement reinforces our confidence in our ability to transition from product development to commercial manufacturing while preserving the quality, functionality and clean-label standards that define our Farm-to-Formula® platform. Consumers increasingly seek nutritional products that deliver exceptional taste, functionality, and ingredient transparency, and we believe our platform is well positioned to meet those evolving preferences. As we continue advancing our manufacturing capabilities, we believe we are building a flexible platform capable of supporting both our branded products and private-label partnerships while positioning Edible Garden for long-term growth in the rapidly expanding RTD nutrition market."

Following this successful prototype production run, Edible Garden expects to continue product optimization, customer sampling, and commercial readiness activities as it advances toward full-scale manufacturing and the commercialization of its RTD platform.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com