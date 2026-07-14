LPL Financial Welcomes HighWater Wealth to Quotient Advisor Partners

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that the advisors of HighWater Wealth have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform, aligned with Quotient Advisor Partners, an existing firm supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. The team reported serving approximately $2.4 billion in advisory assets* and joins LPL from U.S. Bank.

Based in San Diego, HighWater Wealth provides multi-generational office services for high-net-worth individuals and families. The team consists of Kristian Forster, Mike Rookus, Falko Hörnicke, CFA®, CFP®, Tim Davidson, CFA®, and Brian Rissman.

HighWater Wealth takes a planning-first approach, beginning with a comprehensive review of each client’s trust and estate structure, balance sheet and cash flow needs. The team then develops proactive, customized investment strategies designed to evolve over time in alignment with each client’s objectives.

“We built HighWater Wealth to deliver a highly personalized, planning-led experience for our clients,” said Rookus, president and founding partner. “Our approach is centered on understanding the full financial picture — from trust and estate considerations to cash flow and long-term objectives — so we can design strategies that are tailored to each family’s needs.”

Why HighWater Wealth Chose LPL and Quotient Advisor Partners

After evaluating multiple options, the HighWater Wealth team chose to affiliate with LPL Financial, supported by Quotient Advisor Partners, for the ability to combine independence, scale and advanced planning capabilities.

“With LPL and the support of Quotient Advisor Partners, we have the flexibility, tools and infrastructure to deliver a more comprehensive, multi-generational approach,” said Forster, president and chief executive officer. “The platform’s open architecture, research capabilities and scale — along with the ability to move quickly — allow us to provide a high-touch, ‘white glove’ experience backed by a robust platform. This enables us to fully customize solutions for each client’s unique needs.”

The team also cited the importance of advanced planning resources, including trust and estate capabilities, as well as the ability to access a broader range of investment solutions and research to support active portfolio management.

"For 25 years, I've been on almost every side of this industry, and what I've learned is that most advisors stay inside large institutions not because they're satisfied, but because going independent feels too risky,” said Ray Lucia Jr., chief executive officer of Quotient Advisor Partners “Everything we do at Quotient exists to change that. We give teams like HighWater Wealth the transition expertise, infrastructure and community to make the move with confidence, and what other firms may not offer: true ownership of their business.”

Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL Financial, said, “We welcome HighWater Wealth to LPL. HighWater has built a remarkable practice distinguished by sophisticated planning and a deep commitment to serving high-net-worth families with highly personalized, multi-generational guidance. Their approach reflects a clear understanding of what clients value most, and we are proud to support their continued success in the years ahead.”

Outside of the office, Forster is active in his community, serving as chairman of the board for the San Diego Film Foundation and volunteering at San Rafael Parish. He lives in San Diego with his wife and three children.

Rookus is also engaged locally and previously served on the YMCA Mission Valley board. He remains actively involved with the Challenge Athletes Foundation and enjoys spending time with his family, as well as biking, skiing and golfing.

Related

Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help take your business to the next level.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com/.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. HighWater Wealth, Quotient Advisor Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



Tracking #1136491