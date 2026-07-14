Vereigen Media Brings ‘Boston Marketers Connect’ to the Hub of Innovation, Connecting Marketing and Revenue Executives

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of business growth is no longer shaped by marketing, sales, or revenue teams working independently. Across today’s leading B2B organizations, sustainable revenue is increasingly driven by collaboration, where marketing, sales, customer success, and executive leadership operate upon shared goals, data, and accountability.

Recognizing this industry transformation, Vereigen Media, a B2B demand generation company is bringing its exclusive Marketers Connect event to one of the America’s most influential business and technology hubs: Boston on August 13, 2026. The Boston Marketers Connect event is created by an executed forum dedicated to the conversations that are redefining modern B2B growth. Rather than serving as another industry networking event, this event serves as a meeting point for marketing and revenue leaders seeking fresh perspectives, strategic relationships, and meaningful dialogue around the future of business performance.





Why Boston is The Right City For The Next Generation of B2B Leadership

Boston has earned global recognition as a hub of innovation, where technology companies, research institutions, healthcare organizations, SaaS leaders, venture-backed startups, and Fortune 500 enterprises continuously shape the future of business. That same environment has transformed the city into one of the country’s strongest communities for marketing leadership and revenue innovation.

For Vereigen Media, choosing Boston was less about geography and more about mindset. The location represents the type of collaboration ecosystem where ideas become strategies and relationships become lasting partnerships. Marketers and revenue leaders rethink customer engagement, buying journeys, and digital transformation, Boston offers an ideal backdrop for those conversations extending beyond individual campaigns and focusing on long-term business growth.

“Boston brings together some of the brightest minds across technology, SaaS, IT, life sciences, cybersecurity, and other emerging industries. When leaders with different perspectives come together to exchange ideas, meaningful innovation follows. That kind of environment is exactly what makes Marketers Connect special. It's where diverse experiences, healthy debate, and shared challenges create conversations that lead to better thinking, stronger relationships, and ideas worth building on.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner, Vereigen Media

Modern Growth Starts When Marketing and Revenue Alignment

The relationship between marketing and revenue teams has changed over the past few years. Today’s highest-performing B2B companies are measuring success with pipeline contribution, not just campaign metrics or engagement, but by revenue outcomes. Boston Marketers Connect is designed around that reality, bringing both teams aligned on a unified approach and placing greater emphasis on measurable business impact, marketing, sales, customer success, and revenue operations without treating the teams as separate audiences at separate events.

Attendees can expect a relaxed, structured-but-unscripted evening: no keynote slides, no vendor pitches, just facilitated networking among people who are actively building demand generation programs, account-based marketing strategies, and revenue pipelines in real time. The format reflects Vereigen Media’s belief that meaningful B2B insights are created through conversation, not keynote presentations.

Registration is open, secure your place at Boston Marketers Connect.

What Executives Can Expect at Boston Marketers Connect

The evening will takes place from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM in the Pickwick Room at Samuel Adams Brewery, located at 30 Germania Street, Boston, MA 02130. To encourage meaningful conversations and valuable networking, attendance is intentionally limited. Registration is now open for marketing and revenue leaders across technology, media, SaaS, and other B2B industries.

“Every city we host this event in gives us a different perspective on what marketers are focused on. Boston is home to some of the most innovative marketing and revenue teams, and what we’ve consistently seen is that people are looking for honest conversations with their peers, not another presentation or webinar. That’s exactly what we set out to create with Marketers Connect.”

- Charlotte Graham, Executive Director of Enterprise Sales, Vereigen Media

Building an Executive Community Beyond The Event

Marketers Connect is more than a networking event. It’s part of Vereigen Media’s broader commitment to bringing together B2B marketing and revenue leaders in key markets across the country. Just as the company has built its business around verified first-party engagement and real human connections, the event is designed to create meaningful conversations that lead to lasting professional relationships, not just another evening of networking.

The philosophy behind Boston Marketers Connect reflects the same principles that guide Vereigen Media's approach to B2B demand generation. The company believes that meaningful business outcomes begin with authentic engagement, trusted first-party data, and conversations with the right decision-makers. By creating an environment where executives can interact with each other and exchange ideas openly, Vereigen Media continues its mission of helping organizations build stronger relationships that extend beyond individual campaigns.

Senior marketing, sales, revenue professionals, and demand generation executives interested in attending Boston Marketers Connect are encouraged to register early. Seats are limited and are expected to fill quickly, given strong early interest from the Boston B2B community.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is a B2B demand generation company helping organizations build meaningful customer relationships through first-party data, verified content engagement, human verification, and privacy-first digital outreach. With 110+ million first party verified contacts and a team of 300+ in-house data experts, Vereigen Media helps technology, SaaS, IT, cybersecurity, finance, healthcare, and other industry organizations connect with the right buyers aligned with the ICP. Vereigen Media supports hundreds of leading B2B brands worldwide, while combining data-driven marketing with a people-first approach to help businesses create measurable growth.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b8c0041-30dd-409f-9f29-7e81fa40a935