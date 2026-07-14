Nexxen Report Highlights 'News-Avoiding Voters’ as Key, Often Overlooked Audience in 2026 Midterm Elections

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today launched a new predictions report on the 2026 U.S. midterm elections. Leveraging Nexxen’s proprietary data and resources to track past, present and future voter behavior, the report offers political advertisers directional insights into how, and where, “news-avoiding voters” are engaging, helping guide campaign strategy in an increasingly fragmented and non-linear media landscape.

Nearly 40% of Americans actively avoid news due to overwhelm, fatigue and distrust, yet these voters remain engaged in the political process. In fact, according to Nexxen’s research, 86% say they plan to vote in the 2026 midterms, and 80% reported voting in the 2024 presidential election. Rather than opting out of politics entirely, these voters are opting out of how traditional news is delivered – turning instead to entertainment channels, social platforms and audio experiences, where political content is encountered more organically. This creates both a challenge and an opportunity for campaigns seeking to reach persuadable audiences, regardless of political affiliation.

Specifically, Nexxen’s report highlights several key dynamics for which political advertisers should be preparing, including:

91% of news-avoiding voters passively encounter political content in non-traditional news environments such as social media, streaming and creator content

41% of these voters say creators influence their opinions, highlighting the growing role of personality-driven content over institutional messaging

More than 35% of these voters use search engines or AI tools to help shape their views, signaling the emergence of new, intent-driven moments

Nearly 1 in 3 news-avoiding voters decide how they will vote in the final weeks of the campaign or later, extending the window for influence

These findings underscore that campaigns relying solely on news environments risk sacrificing not just reach, but impact. Instead, effective strategies require always-on, cross-channel engagement – particularly across streaming, search, social and audio, where news-avoiding voters spend much of their time.

Through Nexxen’s unified platform – spanning a supply-side platform (“SSP”) and demand-side platform (“DSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core – political advertisers can activate these insights to reach voters across the full campaign journey. This includes the ability to connect with audiences across converged TV, digital and emerging environments, ensuring messaging remains visible and relevant as many voters form opinions closer to election day.

The report combines data from Nexxen Discovery, the company’s proprietary planning and insights tool that tracks audience behavior across screens, with analysis of historical media consumption trends and a survey of 1,500 U.S. adults who intend to vote in the 2026 midterm elections.

Nexxen’s full 2026 U.S. Midterm Elections report is available now.

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP) and supply-side platform (SSP), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding political advertising and voter behavior. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Director, Communications

gwheler@nexxen.com