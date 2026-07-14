DP World Invests $1 Million in Low-Carbon Shipping with Hapag-Lloyd

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World’s Americas ocean freight division will invest $1 million in Hapag-Lloyd's Ship Green product under a new agreement that will enable customers to reduce ocean freight shipment emissions through verified carbon insets. The investment, which will be made over the next four quarters, is expected to avoid 4,762 tonnes of CO₂ using certified waste-based biofuels.

The investment will fund the use of certified waste-based biofuels in place of conventional marine fuels. These fuels can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 84% compared with conventional marine fuels.

The emissions savings are calculated on a well-to-wake basis, meaning they account for the full lifecycle of the fuel, from production to use onboard the vessel.

Unlike traditional carbon offsetting, which compensates for emissions after they occur, Hapag-Lloyd's Ship Green product enables carbon "insetting" - reducing emissions directly within the ocean freight supply chain. By replacing conventional marine fuels with certified waste-based biofuels, the product delivers measurable emissions reductions that are independently tracked and allocated to participating customer shipments.

Through this agreement, DP World will offer customers of its Americas ocean freight business verified carbon inset solutions that help reduce the emissions associated with their ocean freight shipments, supporting their broader supply chain decarbonization goals.

Terry Donohoe, Senior Vice President of Freight Forwarding for DP World in the Americas, said: “This partnership reflects how we are evolving our ocean freight business to deliver both commercial resilience and measurable sustainability outcomes. By working closely with Hapag-Lloyd, we’ve created a solution that not only advances our decarbonization ambitions but also generates tangible value for our customers through verified emissions reductions. It’s a strong example of how collaboration across the supply chain can unlock practical, scalable pathways to lower-carbon trade.”

This agreement reinforces DP World's commitment to advancing sustainable trade and expanding practical, customer-focused solutions that help accelerate decarbonization across the global logistics value chain.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

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Melina Vissat

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.



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