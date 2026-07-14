QE Manufacturing & Bucknell University Receive $70,000 State Grant to Explore AI-Powered Automation in Precision Manufacturing

Collaboration is part of the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which embeds students with manufacturers to develop new technologies

Project, which includes summer internships for Bucknell students and oversight from their professors, is expected to take 15 months

Introduced at the 2026 Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit, the initiative helps retain top-tier academic talent within the state while modernizing the local manufacturing sector



CARLISLE, Pa., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QE Manufacturing, a high-precision manufacturer of machined parts and assemblies for the aerospace, military and defense, and commercial industries, today announced its partnership with Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center to study AI-powered automation in the transformation of manufacturing companies.

The collaboration, made possible through a $70,000 grant awarded as part of the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, was introduced today at the 2026 Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

“World-class precision machining requires generations of know-how and a future-focused dedication to improvement, so QE Manufacturing is thrilled to begin this important project with Bucknell University,” said Matthew Haggerty, president of QE Manufacturing. “As a small, almost 75-year-old machine shop built on the work ethic of Central Pennsylvania, we are focused on problem solving and customer service, and committed to investing in the future. To unveil this partnership as part of the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit could not be more appropriate, highlighting our deep ties to our home state and the U.S. defense industry.”

To kick off what will be a 15-month relationship, rising juniors Abbott Spiller and Sam Langlois – mentored by Bucknell professors Joe Wilck and James Paine – are spending the summer working in QE’s New Berlin, Pennsylvania, machining plant, learning about the operations and exploring how AI and other tools can help the company identify and implement efficiencies.

The grant is part of a $3.1 million initiative created by PA’s Department of Community and Economic Development. The program will support 47 student research projects across Pennsylvania, partnering with businesses to advance manufacturing innovation.

“Great manufacturing is a craft, and QE Manufacturing has spent generations mastering it,” said Wilck, associate professor of practice in analytics & operations management at Bucknell. “Our goal in this partnership is to build on that expertise, not replace it. We are working alongside QE's skilled team to find the right tools and processes that sustain good manufacturing jobs in our region and position the company for growth in defense and aerospace.”

Led by U.S. Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA), the two-day Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit will convene the nation’s top defense, technology, finance and government leaders driving the next era of defense innovation and investment. U.S. President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks tomorrow and reveal investments and partnerships in defense innovation.

To learn more about QE Manufacturing, visit its website .

ABOUT QE MANUFACTURING

Based in New Berlin, Pennsylvania, since its 1952 founding, QE Manufacturing is a high-precision manufacturer of machined parts and assemblies for the aerospace, military and defense, and commercial industries. Named a BAE Systems Small Business of the Year and a Lycoming Engines Premier Supplier, QE’s operations include turning, milling, drilling, grinding, fabrication, finishing, heat treating, welding, engraving and assembly. QE is ITAR registered, AS91000D and ISO9001:2015 certified, and uniquely dedicated to problem solving and customer service.

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