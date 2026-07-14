Scytale Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition in Compliance Automation

New York, NY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scytale, a compliance automation company specializing in AI-powered governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management, today announced it has received Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the compliance automation industry. The recognition follows a rigorous 12-month evaluation in which Frost & Sullivan analysts independently assessed nominees on business impact and customer impact, including financial performance, price-to-performance value, and customer ownership experience. Download the full report here.

Scytale Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition in Global Compliance Automation

Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Recognition identifies the company that offers products or services customers find superior for overall price, performance, and quality. In its analysis, the firm pointed to a broader market shift: compliance is moving from a periodic, audit-driven function to a continuous, technology-driven discipline, as organizations work to satisfy overlapping frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and emerging AI governance standards at the same time.

The report highlights Scytale's unified platform, which combines continuous monitoring, multi-framework orchestration, and AI-based capabilities with embedded human compliance expertise. The platform supports more than 60 compliance frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, GDPR, and HIPAA, and connects to source systems through more than 150 production integrations across cloud platforms, identity providers, security tools, and DevOps. Its cross-framework mapping lets a single set of controls satisfy multiple standards, reducing redundant work.

Central to Frost & Sullivan's assessment is Scytale's agentic GRC architecture, a suite of specialized AI-driven compliance agents that perform tasks such as gap detection, evidence validation, policy analysis, and third-party risk intelligence. These agents operate continuously across the compliance lifecycle, drawing on a knowledge base built from real-world audit and GRC experience to deliver context-specific guidance, while in-house specialists validate outcomes in sensitive scenarios.

According to Frost & Sullivan's findings, organizations using the platform typically achieve a 70 to 90 percent reduction in audit preparation time and a 60 to 80 percent reduction in manual evidence collection effort. Initial audit readiness drops to roughly four to eight weeks, compared with industry norms of three to six months, helping customers accelerate certification and time to market.

"A defining aspect of Scytale's approach lies in its agentic GRC ecosystem, where a suite of specialized AI-driven compliance agents performs tasks such as gap detection, evidence validation, policy analysis, and third-party risk intelligence," said Rabin Dhakal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "These agents operate continuously across the compliance lifecycle, leveraging a deep knowledge base built from real-world audit and GRC expertise to deliver context-specific insights."

Founded in 2021, Scytale has expanded well beyond its original base, with North America growing from 20 to 40 percent of revenue between 2023 and 2025 and an emerging presence across Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, and enterprises across sectors including financial services, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and government.

Scytale's roadmap points toward multi-agent AI systems, predictive risk analytics, autonomous remediation orchestration, and regulatory intelligence engines, extending the platform's shift from reactive audits toward proactive, intelligence-led compliance.

About Scytale

Founded in 2021, Scytale is a leader in trust and compliance, helping businesses worldwide stay ahead of security, privacy, and AI regulatory requirements. Its agentic GRC platform serves organizations at every stage, from startups preparing for their first audit to global enterprises managing complex, multi-framework programs, across banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and government. With a global team spanning New York, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Berlin, Lisbon, and Prague, Scytale serves customers in 44 countries, including industry leaders such as the ICL Group, PwC, and Deel. Through intelligent automation and AI GRC workflows, Scytale turns complex compliance obligations into a lasting source of competitive advantage.

Press Inquiries

Melissa Dil

melissa [at] scytale.ai

https://scytale.ai/