Momentive Software Brings High-Stakes Exam Delivery Natively into Path LMS with Launch of Advanced Assessments

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software , the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today announced the launch of Advanced Assessments within Path LMS , bringing enterprise-grade exam delivery to the platform. For organizations that rely on Path LMS to power learning programs, the announcement means they can now administer rigorous assessments without engaging a separate testing tool.

Standard LMS quiz tools are built for knowledge checks, not demanding exams. Organizations running compliance training, professional development, or certification-adjacent programs have long hit a ceiling: basic quizzing can confirm that a learner completed a course, but it cannot support the security controls, question bank depth, or exam-grade analytics that a serious assessment program requires. Until now, that has typically meant a separate tool, a separate learner login, and a manual effort to reconcile completion data across systems.

“Our clients should not have to leave Path LMS to deliver a meaningful assessment,” said Meghan Snare, SVP of Product Management of Momentive Software. “Advanced Assessments closes the gap between course delivery and rigorous exam administration, giving organizations a more capable platform without adding complexity to their tech stack.”

Advanced Assessments provides Path LMS clients with access to 11 question types, configurable study and test modes, randomized question banks that generate a unique experience for every learner, and passcode-based proctoring, all administered from within Path LMS. Administrators can link tests to courses in minutes via a simple dropdown, with no complex configuration or third-party accounts required. For organizations with existing question libraries, a bulk import tool eliminates the manual effort of starting from scratch.

The launch also delivers reporting built for assessment programs rather than repurposed from general LMS analytics. Advanced Assessments includes purpose-built report types spanning learner score summaries, answer-level detail, question performance analysis, and test comparisons, giving administrators visibility into how learners are performing and where content may need to be strengthened.

Advanced Assessments is now available with Path Growth, Path Pro, and Path Enterprise plans. Learn more about Path LMS.

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 37,000 mission-driven organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $13 billion raised and 287 million members served annually. Nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive’s AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive’s solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, certification, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe “good enough” is never enough—so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com .

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