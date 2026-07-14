Ingrid Raine Releases Debut Single "Little Piece of My Heart"



Emerging artist Ingrid Raine releases her debut single, "Little Piece of My Heart."

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynn Verlayne Studio today announced the release of "Little Piece of My Heart," the debut single from emerging artist Ingrid Raine. The new track combines Bossa Nova pop and surf rock influences while exploring themes of personal growth, emotional resilience, and learning from past relationships.

Written from personal experience, "Little Piece of My Heart" reflects on the challenges of giving too much of oneself in a relationship and the lessons learned through that process. Through its warm melodies and relaxed rhythms, the song presents a story of recognizing personal boundaries and moving forward with greater self-awareness.

"Every time I let my emotions take over with this person, I was giving them a little piece of my heart with nothing in return," said Ingrid Raine. "I learned from that, and now I'm more protective of my heart and my feelings."

The single was co-written and produced by Zev Troxler of Lynn Verlayne Studio , a Warner Chappell songwriter and producer whose credits include work with David Guetta and Grimes. The production pairs Ingrid's introspective lyrics with an arrangement influenced by Bossa Nova and surf rock, creating a sound that balances personal storytelling with an uplifting musical backdrop.

"There was something in me that felt the need to have this as my first single," Ingrid added. "It became a way to close the door on a chapter of my life and open the door to new beginnings."

Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Ingrid Raine developed an early interest in music, performance, and classic American entertainment. Drawing inspiration from artists and cultural influences spanning the 1940s through the 1970s, she combines vintage-inspired aesthetics with contemporary songwriting and personal storytelling.

Ingrid describes authenticity as a central part of her creative approach.

"I value my emotions, and I'm very open with expressing them," she said. "I don't like holding them back because that doesn't do anyone any good."

With the release of "Little Piece of My Heart," Ingrid Raine begins her recording career with a song that reflects both personal experience and a commitment to authentic artistic expression.

"Little Piece of My Heart" is available now on major streaming platforms.

About Lynn Verlayne Studio

Lynn Verlayne Studio works with emerging talents on songwriting, music production, and artist development. The studio supports artists in bringing original music and stories to audiences through creative services as well as social media, marketing, billboard radio promo and a worldwide music industry network.

Media Contact:

Lynn Verlayne Artist Development & Management

cali@lynnverlaynestudio.com

https://www.lynnverlaynestudio.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4ce90cf-b3a9-4228-984a-93b043a03c5c