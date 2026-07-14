Vibrant Gastro™ Selects MedOptions Rx as Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy Partner to Enhance Patient Access to the Vibrant System®

Austin, TX, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibrant Gastro™, the innovative health technology company behind the FDA-cleared, drug-free Vibrant System®, today announced that it has selected MedOptions Rx as its exclusive specialty pharmacy partner to support prescription fulfillment, patient onboarding, and provider services across the United States.

The partnership reflects Vibrant Gastro’s continued commitment to improving access to the Vibrant System and delivering a seamless experience for patients and healthcare providers. By leveraging MedOptions Rx’s specialty pharmacy capabilities and integrated patient access solutions, Vibrant Gastro aims to simplify prescription processing, enhance coordination of care, and help eligible patients begin therapy more efficiently.

The Vibrant System is a first-of-its-kind, non-pharmacologic treatment designed for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) who have not achieved adequate relief with standard laxative therapy. As awareness and adoption continue to grow, Vibrant Gastro remains focused on reducing barriers to access while providing comprehensive support throughout the patient journey.

“Improving the experience for patients and providers extends beyond developing innovative technology; it requires making access to therapy as seamless as possible,” said Asaf Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Vibrant Gastro. “We selected MedOptions Rx because of its specialty pharmacy expertise, national reach, and patient-centered approach. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional support while expanding access to the Vibrant System.”

MedOptions Rx, a national closed-door specialty pharmacy and subsidiary of Medmonk, will provide prescription fulfillments, provider-office coordination, and patient onboarding support services for the Vibrant System. Its integrated operating model is designed to streamline the path from prescription to therapy while supporting both patients and healthcare professionals.

“MedOptions Rx is proud to partner with Vibrant Gastro to support patients prescribed the Vibrant System,” said Jennifer Otto, Chief Operating Officer of MedOptions Rx. “Our team is committed to delivering coordinated pharmacy services and personalized support that help patients and providers navigate treatment with confidence.”

“Medmonk was built to simplify and enhance patient access programs through technology-enabled coordination,” said Ashar Hasan, Chief Executive Officer of Medmonk. “Together with MedOptions Rx, we are excited to support Vibrant Gastro™’s mission of improving access to innovative, drug-free therapy for adults living with chronic idiopathic constipation.”

The partnership with MedOptions Rx is expected to further strengthen the support available to patients and healthcare providers through coordinated prescription processing, specialty pharmacy services, and ongoing assistance throughout therapy.

For more information, please visit www.vibrantgastro.com, www.medoptionsrx.com, or www.medmonk.com.

About Vibrant Gastro

Vibrant Gastro is a health technology company pioneering drug-free therapeutics for gastrointestinal disorders. Its flagship innovation, the Vibrant System®, is an FDA-cleared prescription therapy that uses a swallowable vibrating capsule to provide a non-pharmacologic treatment option for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation who have not responded adequately to standard laxatives. The company is committed to expanding access to innovative therapies while improving the patient and provider experience through evidence-based care and ongoing support.

About MedOptions Rx

MedOptions Rx is a national, closed-door specialty pharmacy licensed across all 50 states and U.S. territories. As a subsidiary of Medmonk, it provides specialty pharmacy services, prescription fulfillment, patient access support, and coordinated provider services designed to simplify therapy initiation and improve the overall treatment experience.

About Medmonk

Medmonk is a patient access technology platform that supports pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers through integrated intake, eligibility routing, workflow management, reporting, and analytics. Together with MedOptions Rx, Medmonk helps streamline patient access and therapy coordination while enhancing visibility and operational efficiency.

Media Contacts

Vibrant Gastro

Lisa Owens – lisa.owens@bichselgroup.com

MedOptions Rx / Medmonk

info@medmonk.com

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