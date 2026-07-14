Articul8 AI and ASME Announce Industry-First Domain-Specific GenAI Model for Engineering Standards

NEW YORK and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), one of the world’s most respected and longstanding engineering organizations, is collaborating with Articul8 AI, an enterprise domain-specific generative AI company, to announce a first-of-its-kind domain-specific GenAI model for engineering standards. This announcement represents a major milestone in the modernization of engineering knowledge and demonstrates how AI can be responsibly deployed in high-stakes industrial environments where accuracy, repeatability, auditability, and trust are essential.

The new model transforms how engineers, designers, and technicians interact with ASME’s vast library of engineering codes and standards, documents that underpin the safe design and efficient operation of critical infrastructure across aerospace, energy and power, manufacturing, nuclear, petrochemical, oil & gas, and utilities industries worldwide. The GenAI model and collaboration have already drawn strong industry interest and early validation from leading industrial and manufacturing organizations, including several Fortune 500 companies. The response reflects growing demand for AI systems purpose-built for the precision and accuracy that engineering standards require.

ASME: Leading the Responsible and Scalable Adoption of AI in Engineering

Founded in 1880, ASME has played a foundational role in advancing engineering safety, reliability, and innovation for nearly 150 years. With more than 72,000 members across 130 countries, and approximately 600 codes and standards, including the globally adopted Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code, ASME helps define the safety and performance benchmarks for critical systems used by millions of engineers worldwide.

By collaborating with Articul8 to develop a domain-specific AI model for its standards, ASME is taking a leadership role in demonstrating how AI can be responsibly deployed in high-stakes engineering contexts; not as a replacement for human expertise, but as a force multiplier that makes decades of accumulated engineering knowledge more accessible, searchable, and actionable for frontline product and systems designers, builders and implementers across industry sectors and engineering disciplines.

Scaling Domain-Specific AI Across Critical Industries

This announcement marks the latest milestone in Articul8’s mission to build domain-specific GenAI models for the world’s most demanding industries.

The model leverages Articul8’s proprietary data perception product that autonomously builds a knowledge graph using domain-specific models along with unique domain-alignment methodologies to create a purpose-built system that understands the language, structure, and technical nuance of engineering standards. While the domain-specific model serves as a primary interface for interacting with engineering standards, organizations will also be able to access the underlying engineering knowledge through application programming interfaces (APIs), model context protocol (MCP) interfaces, and knowledge graph services. This broader architecture enables customers to incorporate ASME standards intelligence into digital engineering tools, enterprise systems, and agentic AI workflows using the access model that best fits their environment. The platform is designed to operate across cloud and on-premises environments, enabling organizations to deploy AI within highly regulated and security-sensitive operational environments.

The collaboration also demonstrates how domain-specific AI systems can help organizations move beyond experimentation with general-purpose AI tools toward production-grade systems built for high-stakes decision-making and operational workflows.

Quotes

Tom Costabile, Executive Director/CEO, ASME:

“For nearly 150 years, ASME has been at the forefront of engineering innovation. As the industrial sector enters a new era of AI-driven transformation, we have a responsibility to lead in demonstrating how AI can be applied safely and effectively in engineering. Our collaboration with Articul8 will help transform ASME’s engineering standards into trusted digital intelligence that can be accessed through AI applications, enterprise integrations, knowledge graph services, and emerging agentic workflows, making decades of engineering expertise more accessible while preserving the rigor and trust that define ASME standards. This is how we make nearly 150 years of accumulated engineering knowledge work harder for the next generation.”

Dr. Arun Subramaniyan, Founder and CEO, Articul8 AI:

“Industrial AI requires far greater precision, context, and accountability than general-purpose systems were designed to provide. ASME’s codes and standards are the safety backbone of industries ranging from nuclear energy to aerospace, and represent some of the most valuable and trusted knowledge systems in the world. By collaborating with ASME, we are helping transform decades of engineering expertise into operational intelligence that can support the next generation of industrial AI applications. This is how enterprise AI scales, through systems that are purpose-built for the realities of specific domains.”

Setting the Stage for GenAI in the Industrial Sector

The Articul8-ASME collaboration signals a broader inflection point for AI adoption in the industrial sector, as well as for standards developers and solutions providers. As organizations move beyond experimentation with general-purpose AI chatbots, the demand for domain-specific models trained on proprietary, expert-curated data and purpose-built for high-stakes decision-making, is rapidly accelerating.

Articul8’s growing portfolio of domain-specific models, spanning industries such as energy (A8-Energy), semiconductors (A8-Semicon), supply chain (A8-SupplyChain), financial services (A8-Fin), and now engineering standards, demonstrates a repeatable, scalable approach to enterprise GenAI that prioritizes accuracy, traceability, and domain expertise over model size.

For additional information from ASME, please contact shovlinm@asme.org or request additional information from Articul8 at pradeep@articul8.ai.

About Articul8 AI

Articul8 AI is the enterprise domain-specific generative AI company. Launched in January 2024, Articul8 builds domain-specific GenAI platform for mission-critical, regulated industries including energy, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, financial services, semiconductors, and telecommunications. The company’s proprietary technology including its ModelMesh™ autonomous reasoning engine, domain-specific model library, and Data Perception and Asset Performance Management Suites, enables enterprises to unlock value from complex proprietary data with enterprise-grade accuracy, security, and compliance. Articul8 is SOC 2 Type II certified and available on AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Databricks marketplaces. For more information, visit articul8.ai.

About ASME

ASME helps the global engineering community develop solutions to real-world challenges. Founded in 1880 as the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, ASME is a not-for-profit professional organization that enables collaboration, knowledge sharing, and skill development across all engineering disciplines, while promoting the vital role of the engineer in society. ASME codes and standards, publications, conferences, continuing education, and professional development programs provide a foundation for advancing technical knowledge and a safer world. In 2020, ASME formed the International Society of Interdisciplinary Engineers (ISIE) II & III LLC, a new for-profit subsidiary to house business ventures that will bring new and innovative products, services, and technologies to the engineering community. For more information, visit www.asme.org .

Media Contacts:

Articul8 AI — Pradeep Salapakkam, pradeep@articul8.ai, +1 513-402-0493

ASME — Monica Shovlin, shovlinm@asme.org, +1 541-554-3796