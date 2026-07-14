Varonis Extends AI Security Coverage to Claude Code and Claude Cowork

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, today announced that Varonis Atlas extended its AI security coverage to Claude Code and Claude Cowork. With the announcement, Varonis helps support enterprises that rely on Anthropic’s Claude suite, whether they use agentic AI for software development or file-based knowledge work.

As enterprises adopt AI agents that can access files, write code, and take autonomous action, security must evolve. Varonis Atlas gives security teams unified visibility and control, helping organizations embrace agentic AI while reducing the risk of data exposure, prompt manipulation, and unchecked agent activity.

“Security has to meet agents where they operate, and that means runtime enforcement,” said Ron Bennatan, VP of AI and Data Security Strategy at Varonis. “Whether it’s Claude Code committing to a repository or Claude Cowork rewriting files on someone’s desktop, the risk shows up when an agent gets access, not after the fact. Coverage that stops at one surface leaves you with a big blind spot.”

With Atlas, security teams can secure and govern the entire Claude enterprise suite with data context, permissions, and risk signals.

Varonis for Claude Code includes:

AI Runtime Guardrails: Stop malicious and non-compliant prompts before they reach code, dependencies, or regulated repositories.

Stop malicious and non-compliant prompts before they reach code, dependencies, or regulated repositories. AI Activity Monitoring: Detect and prevent exposure of source code, credentials, API keys, and regulated data across all agent activity, including unusual token usage.

Detect and prevent exposure of source code, credentials, API keys, and regulated data across all agent activity, including unusual token usage. AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM): Identify skills, memory files, and MCP configurations that may introduce persistent instructions, manipulate agent behavior, or exfiltrate data across sessions.

Identify skills, memory files, and MCP configurations that may introduce persistent instructions, manipulate agent behavior, or exfiltrate data across sessions. AI Inventory: Represents agents, tools, and supporting resources in a unified view, including code artifacts that land in governed repositories after local development.





Varonis for Claude Cowork includes:

AI Runtime Guardrails: Evaluates Cowork activity with runtime guardrails to block, modify, or alert on risky or malicious activity in real time as an agent reads, edits, or creates files.

Evaluates Cowork activity with runtime guardrails to block, modify, or alert on risky or malicious activity in real time as an agent reads, edits, or creates files. AI Activity Monitoring and Investigations: Every evaluated event carries user, project, and resource context, giving teams an audit trail by user and source application, and the ability to catch a redirected agent mid-session.





This announcement follows Varonis’ integration with the Claude Compliance API. Together, these integrations give security teams a continuous view across the full Claude enterprise stack.

Varonis Atlas is available today. Request a free trial to see Atlas’ AI inventory, posture management, security testing, runtime guardrails, and compliance reporting in action.

Additional Resources:

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and helps ensure safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com