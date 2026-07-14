Aeroflow Sleep Donates to Beds for Kids and Project Sleep to Improve Sleep Health Equity

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Sleep , a nationwide provider of CPAPs and sleep apnea supplies through insurance and a division of Aeroflow Health , today announced donations to Beds for Kids and Project Sleep to improve sleep health quality both locally and nationwide.

The donation to Beds for Kids will directly fund a new box truck to increase furniture deliveries for families transitioning out of homelessness or in low-income households. Simultaneously, funds provided to Project Sleep will be used to bolster public health by educating individuals on healthy sleep and closing the gaps between sleep health, sleep equity, and sleep disorders.

“At Aeroflow, we believe quality sleep should never be out of reach,” said Joey Sasvari, Vice President of Aeroflow Sleep. “It is a basic human need, and too many people face unnecessary barriers to getting the care and support they deserve. That is why partnerships like these matter. They allow us to meet people where they are, expand access to life’s essentials, and continue raising the standard for what equitable care can look like. Our goal is simple: help more people sleep better, live healthier, and wake up with the opportunity to move forward.”

These donations are a direct result of Aeroflow Health’s community outreach initiative, Aeroflow Cares, which aims to address the social and economic barriers within the communities Aeroflow serves. The growing company works with more than 1,000 insurance plans to support patients across the country with a variety of needs, including continence care, motherhood support, sleep support, and diabetes management.

To learn more about Aeroflow Sleep, please visit www.aeroflowsleep.com and for more information about further donations from Aeroflow Health, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, and consists of an extensive catalog of solutions, including Aeroflow Breastpumps , Aeroflow Diabetes , Aeroflow Sleep and Aeroflow Urology . Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

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FischTank PR

aeroflow@fischtankpr.com