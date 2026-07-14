CanadianSME Announces Winners of the 2025 CanadianSME National Small Business Awards

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is proud to announce the winners of the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards 2025, recognizing the exceptional achievements, innovation, resilience, and contributions of small and medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs from across Canada.

The highly anticipated virtual awards ceremony concluded on July 10th, 2026, bringing together entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry experts, partners, and supporters from across the country to celebrate the accomplishments of Canada’s thriving small business community. The ceremony is now available to watch on the official CanadianSME YouTube channel for those who wish to experience the celebration.

The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards have become one of Canada’s leading platforms for recognizing entrepreneurial excellence. Each year, the awards celebrate businesses and individuals driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities, advancing innovation, and making meaningful contributions within their communities.

"Small businesses continue to be the foundation of Canada's economy, demonstrating resilience, creativity, and leadership in an ever-evolving business environment," said SK Uddin, Publisher of CanadianSME Small Business Magazine. "The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards allow us to recognize the entrepreneurs and organizations whose dedication, innovation, and passion continue to shape the future of Canadian business."

The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards 2025 are proudly supported by our valued partners. CanadianSME extends its sincere appreciation to UPS Canada, our Exclusive Shipping Partner, and ADP Canada, our Preferred HR and Payroll Partner, for their continued commitment to supporting Canadian entrepreneurs and small businesses. Their partnership plays an important role in helping recognize and celebrate the achievements of Canada’s thriving business community.

Following a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by an esteemed panel of judges, winners were selected across multiple categories highlighting excellence in entrepreneurship, leadership, technology, customer service, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, innovation, and business growth.

Winners of the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards 2025

1) UPS Small Business of the Year (Up to 50 Employees) Award 2025

Winner: Sober Immigration Inc.

2) ADP Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025

Winner: Izabela Kvesic, CEO & Founder of Blue Water Performance Ltd.

3) Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025

Winner: Sean Rayland-Boubar, CEO & Founder of Red Rebel Armour Inc

4) 2SLGBTQI+ Inclusive Excellence Award 2025

Winner: Origami Customs

5) Black Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025

Winner: Zechariah Thomas, CEO & Founder of Swift Hockey Inc.

6) Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025

Winner: Sophie Rennie, Business Owner at Sweet & Sassie Bake Shop

7) The Sustainable Business Award 2025

Winner: Equifruit

8) Diversity and Inclusion Award 2025

Winner: Wildpier Beauty

9) Technopreneur of the Year Award 2025

Winner: Ryan Brinkhurst, Founder & CEO of Beautifi Solutions Inc

10) Tech Business of the Year Award 2025

Winner: Ava Industries

11) Startup Business of the Year Award 2025

Winner: IntelliSync Solutions

12) Small Business of the Year (Up to 10 Employees) Award 2025

Winners:

TOP 1: Agence Christelle

TOP 2: DWEEP SARA

TOP 3: Simply Smile Studio

13) Inspirational Leader of the Year Award 2025

Winner: Liza Spirit, Founder of Liza Spirit

14) Fastest Growing Company Award 2025

Winner: Tambayan café

15) Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025

Winner: The Wise Self Psychotherapy Clinic

16) E-commerce Business of the Year Award 2025

Winner: Snuggle Bugz

17) Digital Business of the Year 2025

Winner: The Designers Group

18) Customer Service Excellence of the Year 2025

Winner: Makeup By Nida & Team

19) Business Woman of the Year 2025

Winner: Missy MacKintosh, Founder & CEO of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics Inc

20) Business of the Year Award 2025 (50+ Employees)

Winner: Gauvreau Accounting Tax Law Advisory

21) Best Professional Services Award 2025

Winner: Sober Immigration

22) Best in Retail Award 2025

Winner: Santorini Design

23) Best in Manufacturing Award 2025

Winner: Nud Fud Inc.

24) Best in AI & Automation Award 2025

Winner: Tali AI

25) Best Business Innovation Award 2025

Winner: Tru Earth Environmental Products Inc.

The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards continue to serve as a platform that celebrates entrepreneurial success, inspires future business leaders, and strengthens connections throughout Canada’s business ecosystem.

For more information about the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards, please visit www.smeawards.ca .

About CanadianSME Small Business Magazine

CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is dedicated to supporting and promoting small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. Through its digital platforms, events, educational resources, and thought leadership initiatives, CanadianSME provides valuable insights, resources, and opportunities designed to help entrepreneurs and business owners succeed.

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