project44 Creates Two Businesses and Launches LSP44, the AI Agent and API Infrastructure That 9 of the World's 10 Largest Logistics Providers Already Run

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44 today announced that it is separating into two focused businesses. project44 will serve enterprise shippers as a Decision Intelligence Platform. LSP44 launches as a dedicated, profitable, AI-Native company with purpose-built AI Agent and API Infrastructure for logistics service providers: the 3PLs, freight forwarders, and brokers who move the world's freight.

Two businesses. Two buyers. Two go-to-market engines. Two roadmaps. One shared spine: the largest AI-Native agent network, carrier API infrastructure, and logistics data graph on Earth.

LSP44 isn’t entering the LSP market. It was born there, as project44, in 2014.

When project44 was founded in 2014, the logistics industry still ran on phone calls, faxes, and EDI. The company's first product was a real-time API across the entire logistics workflow: rate quote, dispatch, visibility, and docs for the less-than-truckload market. Its first customers were logistics service providers. Brokers, forwarders, and 3PLs, among them Worldwide Express, BlueGrace, and DSV, were the companies that took the first bet, plugged in the first integrations, and helped build the infrastructure on which everything else now runs.

Nine of the ten largest logistics service providers in the world now run on LSP44. Over the past decade the Armstrong & Associates top 10 has reshuffled, and the pattern is hard to miss. Every logistics provider that climbed into today's top 10 runs on LSP44 infrastructure. Every logistics provider that dropped out did not. This is not a vendor list. It's a leaderboard, and LSP44 customers are winning it.

The carrier network, the integrations, and the data graph that competitors cannot replicate were built, from day one, in partnership with the most innovative LSPs.

Over the following decade, project44 scaled that foundation into the enterprise shipper market and became the category-defining Decision Intelligence Platform with dominant TMS, Visibility, YMS and Last Mile, with the same reliable agent and API infrastructure underneath it.

LSP44 is project44 with a sharper focus on LSPs; bringing more than a decade of network, data, and trust back to the customers who started it all, now in the form of production-grade AI.

“Shippers and LSPs don’t buy the same thing, so we stopped pretending one business could serve both. But here’s what most people forget: project44 didn’t start with shippers. We started in 2014 serving the brokers, forwarders, and 3PLs who took the first bet on us. They built this network with us. LSP44 is us coming home — handing the LSP industry more than a decade of network, data, and trust, now in the form of AI agents that act, not just observe. We’ve been here the whole time, helping build it.” Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO

Why a dedicated organization of LSP44

For years, one product organization served two buyers (Shippers and LSP) who buy nothing alike. Unlike shippers who connect, see, act, and automate inside a platform built for them with distinct use cases, distinct personas, distinct sales cycles, LSPs invest in infrastructure. They embed it inside their own TMS, their own portals, under their own brand, and deliver it to their customers, whose end customers never see LSP44, only a better product and service from their logistics provider.

The divergence only sharpened as project44 the last several years infusing AI agents and agentic workflows into the platform and infrastructure. LSP customers were the fastest adopters, partnering with project44 to drive innovation in their own workflow processes to compete more effectively and serve their customers better. That pace of adoption didn't bring the two buyer types closer together; it pulled them further apart, exposing requirements so fundamentally different that serving both from one roof meant diluting both. project44 is now purpose-built for shippers. LSP44 is purpose-built for the way LSPs buy and build.

The intelligence advantage is context, and it cannot be raised in a funding round

A new generation of venture-funded startups has rushed into logistics AI. They have raised capital. What they do not have is context or distribution.

Anyone can build an AI agent today. Almost no one can build an agent that already knows the carrier, the lane, the shipment, the exception, and the customer before it takes a single action. As agents take on more complex work, context and semantic understanding of an industry matter more than the agent itself. Without reliable data and the right meaning connected to that data, an agent guesses. With it, an agent acts.

LSP44's agents arrive pre-loaded with operational context from the largest logistics data graph in the world: more than 280,000 carriers, 1.5 billion shipments, and 706 million carrier events processed every day across North America, Europe, APAC and LatAm. That context is the product. It is the result of eleven years and approximately $1 billion invested in the infrastructure; the connective tissue of global logistics, part of more than $1.5 billion in total platform R&D, and it is the one thing a new entrant cannot buy, raise, or shortcut.

One platform, every logistics workflow, every mode, connectivity to carriers with agents and APIs

LSP44 is not a point solution bolted onto one slice of the workflow. The platform runs the entire shipment lifecycle, and every feature and capability are available in the existing API.

The full logistics workflow: rate quoting across contractual and spot, RFP and bid response, tendering, booking, dispatch, electronic bill of lading (eBOL), real-time visibility, document generation and processing, sailing schedules, and freight audit, is the difference between a vendor that automates a phone call and the infrastructure that runs the business.

Examples of LSP44 agent portfolio:

Carrier Procurement — automated sourcing, rate comparison, and tender management across 280K carriers, with carrier scoring based on digital performance, on-time performance, lane coverage, and fraud risk. Responds to shipper RFPs and assembles priced, lane-level bid responses in hours instead of weeks. Outcome: 18% procurement cost reduction.

— automated sourcing, rate comparison, and tender management across 280K carriers, with carrier scoring based on digital performance, on-time performance, lane coverage, and fraud risk. Responds to shipper RFPs and assembles priced, lane-level bid responses in hours instead of weeks. Outcome: 18% procurement cost reduction. Rate & Quote — returns contractual and spot quotes instantly, grounded in live network rate context.

— returns contractual and spot quotes instantly, grounded in live network rate context. Tender & Booking — tenders loads and containers to the right FTL, LTL, and ocean carrier and executes the booking, from origin to delivery.

— tenders loads and containers to the right FTL, LTL, and ocean carrier and executes the booking, from origin to delivery. Ocean Execution — surfaces live sailing schedules and manages ocean bookings and rollovers.

— surfaces live sailing schedules and manages ocean bookings and rollovers. Dispatch & Appointment — dispatches carriers and secures dock and facility appointments automatically.

— dispatches carriers and secures dock and facility appointments automatically. Carrier Onboarding — activates and maintains carriers through proactive outbound and 24/7 inbound engagement.

— activates and maintains carriers through proactive outbound and 24/7 inbound engagement. Visibility — delivers proactive track-and-trace and ETAs to LSP end customers, resolving data gaps before they surface and eliminating inbound status inquiries. Outcome: 60%+ reduction in WISMO calls.

— delivers proactive track-and-trace and ETAs to LSP end customers, resolving data gaps before they surface and eliminating inbound status inquiries. Outcome: 60%+ reduction in WISMO calls. Exception & Disruption Recovery — detects, classifies, and autonomously resolves shipment exceptions; re-tenders to the next-best carrier or reroutes freight when disruptions occur. Outcome: 80%+ auto-resolution.

— detects, classifies, and autonomously resolves shipment exceptions; re-tenders to the next-best carrier or reroutes freight when disruptions occur. Outcome: 80%+ auto-resolution. Documents & eBOL — generates and processes BOLs, proofs of delivery, customs paperwork, hazmat, and trade compliance documentation, eliminating manual doc prep.

— generates and processes BOLs, proofs of delivery, customs paperwork, hazmat, and trade compliance documentation, eliminating manual doc prep. Freight Audit & Settlement — audits invoices and accelerates receivables.





The LSP44 agent factory turns operational context into production-grade AI agents at the fastest speed and quality in the industry. Work that once required quarters of custom development, prompt engineering, and integration now ships in days; grounded in real network data from the first call.

Fast, because the context is already there. High quality, because the agents are built on truth, not just prompts.

Built as a business, not a venture experiment

The logistics-AI category is crowded with companies burning venture capital in pursuit of a product. LSP44 is the inverse.

An entire field of venture-backed startups has raised billions of dollars between them to chase this opportunity. Not one of them is profitable. LSP44 launches with day one profitability.

For a logistics service provider deciding whose infrastructure to embed at the core of its business, that distinction is decisive. Logistics service providers are not betting their operation on a startup that may run out of money or be absorbed in an acqui-hire. LSPs are building infrastructure designed to outlast.

Developer-grade infrastructure and a dedicated business; not a division

LSP44 is designed to be embedded, not adopted. LSPs consume the data graph, the integration layer, and the carrier network directly; through APIs, SDKs, and data feeds that power their own products. No custom development, no prompt engineering, and no separate write-back integration required.

LSP44 operates with its own sales organization, engineering team, and leadership: Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of LSP44 and project44, Vinay Mathur, Founding CTO of LSP44 and Chief Technology Officer of project44, Manny Tayas as Chief Revenue Officer, and Kait Peterson as Head of Marketing. Forward-deployed engineers embed directly with LSP customers, and sales cycles run in weeks, not quarters.

Quotes

Jett McCandless, Founder and Chief Executive Officer:

"Shippers and LSPs don't buy the same thing, so we stopped pretending one business could serve both. But here's what most people forget: project44 didn't start with shippers. We started in 2014 serving the brokers, forwarders, and 3PLs who took the first bet on us. They built this network with us. LSP44 is sharpening our focus, handing the LSP industry more than a decade of network, data, and trust, now in the form of AI agents that act, not just observe. There's a whole category raising money to build an inferior product that we already operate on a global scale. We're not entering this market. We are refocusing our resources for our highly valued customer segment."

Michael Rabaud, Global Director of Digital, Data and Innovation for CEVA Logistics:

"Previously, we evaluated point solutions for data context and AI agents separately. Both on their own were strong. But the moment you run agents on top of live, contextual logistics visibility data, the combination is something categorically different. Agents that act on real-time transport data don't guess; they decide. That's not an incremental improvement to how we operate; it's a step-change in what we can do, which is why we co-developed this with P44."

Bobby Harris, Founder & CEO, BlueGrace Logistics

"Every serious LSP is going to own more of its own technology — that's where the industry is headed. But nobody should be rebuilding carrier connectivity from scratch. LSP44 is the infrastructure layer we build on: the carrier network, the data, and now AI agents that already understand our business. It lets us put our engineering into what actually differentiates BlueGrace."

Joel Clum, President, Worldwide Express:

"Worldwide Express was the first LSP to write project44 a check, we were building together when this industry still ran on phone calls and EDI. What LSP44 puts in our hands now is different in kind: AI that already understands our carriers, our lanes, and our customers, embedded directly into how we operate. It's the difference between software you adopt and infrastructure you build on."

About LSP44

LSP44 is the AI-native agent and API Infrastructure business for logistics service providers. Built on the world's largest logistics data graph and carrier network, LSP44 gives 3PLs, freight forwarders, and brokers the AI agents, carrier infrastructure, and developer capabilities to embed intelligence directly into their own products and workflows. LSP44 is profitable and headquartered in Chicago. Learn more at LSP44.ai.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end to end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

press@lsp44.ai

*Ranking reference: "Nine of the ten largest logistics providers" is based on the Armstrong & Associates Top 50 Global Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs) list, ranked by gross logistics revenue. Operational, performance, and customer figures are based on internal company data as of the release date. This release contains forward-looking statements regarding company structure, product roadmaps, and market position; actual results may differ.