Behr Paint Company Sponsors Jill of All Trades to Support the Next Generation of Women in Skilled Trades

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behr Paint Company is returning as a sponsor of Jill of All Trades (JOAT) at select colleges across Ontario, reinforcing its commitment to supporting women in the skilled trades. Through the partnership, Behr helps introduce young women to career opportunities in the painting trades while promoting greater diversity and representation across the industry.





JOAT events provide hands-on experiences that encourage young women in grades 9-12 to explore careers in skilled trades that have traditionally been underrepresented by women. Behr is putting tools in students’ hands and connecting them with working professionals, aiming to remove early barriers to entry in the painting profession and the broader construction sector.

"Painting is more than applying colour to a surface—it's a skilled profession that requires precision, problem-solving, technical knowledge, and creativity," says Christine Speagle, Director of Brand Marketing at Behr Canada. "We are proud to support JOAT because we believe more young women should see painting as a pathway to a meaningful, lucrative, and fulfilling career."

"Our industry needs talented people with fresh perspectives," adds Speagle. "Women are reshaping the future of the trades, and we're investing in the programs that bring the next generation in."

The JOAT sponsorship builds on Women in Paint™, a Behr program that recognizes professional women painters and connects emerging tradeswomen with mentorship, community, and visibility. Together, the two efforts target both ends of the pipeline – students exploring the trades and established professionals shaping their growth.

Through its products, partnerships, and community involvement, Behr remains committed to helping build a stronger, more diverse future for the painting industry—one where talent, passion, and skill determine success.

To learn more about Women in Paint™, visit BehrPro.ca/WomenInPaint and subscribe to the newsletter for updates on future events and initiatives.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of BEHR®, KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, are dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit Behr.ca. Professional paint contractors and designers can visit BehrPro.ca to learn about products, colour tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

For inquiries, questions and/or high-res images, please contact:

Allegra Robinson

BehrCanada@harbingerideas.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3e73869-a4f5-4aaf-a7f0-db90e70c6229