Fortinet Expands FortiEndpoint with New Capabilities for the AI Era

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced new capabilities for its unified endpoint platform, FortiEndpoint, designed to help organizations securely adopt AI, protect sensitive data, and reduce risk. By bringing AI visibility and control, native data security, endpoint risk scoring, and FortiAI-assisted operations into FortiEndpoint, Fortinet enables security teams to better govern AI usage, reduce sensitive data exposure, enforce risk-aware access, and simplify security operations across distributed environments.

“Organizations need a simpler and more effective way to manage security as their environments become more complex and AI-enabled,” said Michael Xie, Founder, President, and CTO at Fortinet. “The Fortinet Security Fabric is designed to converge critical security and networking functions across the enterprise, helping customers reduce complexity, improve visibility, and strengthen protection. With FortiEndpoint, we are extending that strategy by consolidating security, secure access, data security, AI visibility, and assisted operations in a unified endpoint platform, delivered through one agent, one console, and one license.”

A Platform Approach to AI-Era Endpoint Security

As agents and AI-enabled applications become embedded in everyday work, organizations need better visibility, stronger governance, and integrated protection to securely enable AI while reducing endpoint risk and protecting sensitive data. These needs are even more urgent as threat actors move faster and use increasingly sophisticated techniques to exploit gaps across users, devices, applications, and data. The pressure security teams are facing is compounded by fragmented tools across protection, detection and response, secure access, and data security, which can slow security teams and limit visibility.

FortiEndpoint builds on the consolidation strategy previewed at Fortinet Accelerate 2026 by bringing AI visibility and governance, endpoint protection, detection and response, secure remote access, native data security, and FortiAI-assisted operations together through one agent, one console, and one license. Through integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric, endpoint telemetry and risk context can inform connected security controls, strengthening adaptive access, policy enforcement, and enterprise-wide visibility.

These capabilities help define Fortinet’s approach to endpoint security for the AI era, advanced through three key areas of innovation:

Securing AI Use at the Endpoint

FortiEndpoint provides centralized visibility and control over sanctioned and unsanctioned AI application and agent usage across endpoints, including installed AI apps, agents, and web-based tools. From a single view, organizations can identify agents and applications in use, monitor adoption, and understand user activity to help surface shadow AI, unmanaged applications, and unauthorized tool usage.

With granular guardrail policies, security teams can allow, restrict, monitor, or block applications based on corporate security, compliance, and data security requirements. This supports responsible AI adoption while reducing the risk of unsanctioned tools, sensitive data exposure, and policy violations.

Reducing AI-Driven Data Exposure and Insider Risk

FortiEndpoint now natively supports DLP to help secure AI interactions and reduce insider risk by automatically inspecting sensitive data exchanged with AI applications, agents, and web services. Built-in user coaching provides real-time policy guidance to help users understand acceptable AI usage and reduce risky behaviors without impacting productivity.

This helps prevent the leakage of sensitive data such as personally identifiable information, intellectual property, and financial information directly at the endpoint. By integrating DLP into FortiEndpoint, organizations can safely adopt AI while maintaining stronger data security and compliance controls without adding another point product or management layer.

Unifying Endpoint Security, Access, Data Security and AI-Assisted Operations

FortiAI-Assist is built into FortiEndpoint to simplify administration and accelerate day-to-day operations. Security teams can use natural language to investigate events, visualize findings, generate investigation summaries, identify high-risk devices, and troubleshoot issues. It also provides contextual insights, policy recommendations, and risk guidance to help analysts strengthen governance, prioritize threats, scale threat hunting, and improve efficiency through a unified management experience.

These assisted workflows are complemented by adaptive zero-trust capabilities with dynamic risk and compliance scoring. By continuously assessing endpoint health, compliance status, and risk posture, FortiEndpoint helps organizations make access decisions based on real-time context, so access to AI applications and protected resources can be adjusted as risk changes. This helps organizations reduce exposure, enforce more consistent policy, and safely support AI-enabled work.

Industry analysts are also recognizing the importance of this integrated approach as organizations look for practical ways to govern AI use without adding more tools and complexity.

“Fortinet is addressing what many CISOs need now: visibility into AI usage, control over sanctioned and unsanctioned tools, protection against sensitive data leakage, and real-time coaching to help employees use AI responsibly,” said Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “Delivering these capabilities through FortiEndpoint gives customers a practical way to manage AI risk with the same agent and license they already rely on for endpoint security.”

Read the blog and listen to the webinar for more detail on how FortiEndpoint helps organizations securely adopt AI, protect sensitive data, reduce risk, and simplify security operations.

Availability

The new FortiEndpoint enhancements are expected to be available in Q3 2026. For more information, visit here.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

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