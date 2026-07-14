Five Iron Golf Expands Global Footprint with Landmark Abu Dhabi Destination at Yas Bay Waterfront

New York, NY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf , the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, today announced the upcoming opening of its newest international location at Yas Bay Waterfront in Abu Dhabi, further expanding the company's growing global footprint and bringing its signature golf and entertainment experience to one of the Middle East's premier lifestyle destinations.

Expected to open in mid-August, Five Iron Abu Dhabi will span nearly 30,000 square feet with 12 Trackman-powered golf simulators , multiple bars, private event spaces, and entertainment offerings designed for golfers and non-golfers alike. The venue will also feature a 12,000-square-foot waterfront terrace overlooking Yas Bay, complete with lawn games and a terrace bar.

The venue will serve as an all-day destination for play, practice, dining, and social gatherings, offering a flexible space for everything from lessons and leagues to corporate events, celebrations, and live entertainment. Founding memberships are currently being sold until opening and have limited availability.

"Five Iron has always been about making golf more accessible while creating places people want to spend time," said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. "Abu Dhabi gives us the opportunity to introduce that experience to a new audience in one of the world's most exciting entertainment destinations."

Located at Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Five Iron Abu Dhabi sits at the center of one of the region's premier entertainment destinations, just minutes from Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Arena, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Links Golf Course. The new Disney theme park and the Sphere from Las Vegas are also coming to Yas Island soon.

Designed to reflect the energy and creativity of Abu Dhabi, the venue will showcase commissioned works by Rabab Tantawy, Anna Tangles, Kav Ahangar, Ibrahim Zaki, Fink 22, and Sneak Hotep, whose work spans Formula 1-inspired design, Arabic calligraphy, geometric installations, and contemporary street art, creating an immersive experience that celebrates the culture and creativity of the UAE.

Matt Csillag, Partner of Five Iron Golf UAE said, “Opening on Yas Island represents much more than another location for Five Iron Golf. It's an important milestone in our vision of redefining how people experience the game of golf and social entertainment across the Middle East. Abu Dhabi is one of the world's most dynamic and forward-thinking cities, and Yas Island has quickly become a destination synonymous with innovation, hospitality, and unforgettable experiences. We're proud to be part of that evolution.”

The Abu Dhabi opening represents another milestone in Five Iron Golf's continued international expansion. With locations across North America and a growing presence throughout the Middle East, Europe, and beyond, the company continues to redefine the modern golf experience by combining industry-leading simulator technology with elevated food and beverage, instruction, leagues, social competition, corporate events, and immersive hospitality.

Five Iron Abu Dhabi is expected to open in mid-August 2026.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by Coral Tree Partners, North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, with locations across 20 states and 7 countries. Known for its industry-leading simulators, premium hospitality, expert instruction, and vibrant community, Five Iron Golf offers an elevated experience for golfers of all skill levels. Whether guests are practicing, playing, competing, or celebrating, Five Iron seamlessly blends golf, entertainment, and hospitality under one roof. Learn more at fiveirongolf.com .

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