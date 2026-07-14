Profound Launches FactCheck to Measure the Accuracy of AI Answers About Your Brand

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Profound announced Profound FactCheck, a new solution that helps brands identify, measure, and improve the factual accuracy of how they are represented across AI answer engines.

AI Search has fundamentally changed how customers discover brands. Large language models now answer questions about products, pricing, policies, features, and services before customers ever visit a company's website. While marketing teams have gained new ways to measure visibility, citations, sentiment, and competitive performance across AI platforms, they have had no systematic way to determine whether AI is actually presenting accurate information about their business.

Profound FactCheck solves this problem by continuously evaluating factual claims made by AI answer engines against a brand's own verified information. Using a customer-maintained Knowledge Base as the source of truth, FactCheck identifies inaccurate claims, measures overall brand accuracy, pinpoints where misinformation originates, and helps teams prioritize the issues with the greatest business impact.

"Brands have spent years measuring visibility and sentiment, but AI has introduced an entirely new challenge around accuracy," said James Cadwallader, CEO of Profound. "Large language models don't simply answer questions; they generate additional claims, context, and recommendations about brands, and those claims aren't always correct. FactCheck gives marketing teams the first scalable way to understand where AI is getting their business wrong, why it's happening, and what they can do to improve it."

The First Solution Built to Measure AI Brand Accuracy

Profound FactCheck introduces factual accuracy as the third analytical pillar of the Profound platform alongside Visibility and Sentiment. Rather than simply tracking whether a brand appears in AI responses or how positively it is described, FactCheck determines whether what AI says is actually true.

Key capabilities include:

AI brand accuracy measurement. Continuously evaluates factual claims across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, Copilot, Google AI Mode, and other AI answer engines against a customer's verified Knowledge Base.

Continuously evaluates factual claims across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, Copilot, Google AI Mode, and other AI answer engines against a customer's verified Knowledge Base. Knowledge Base verification. Uses website content, product pages, documentation, FAQs, PDFs, Google Drive, Notion, and other trusted sources as the brand's ground truth for factual comparison.

Uses website content, product pages, documentation, FAQs, PDFs, Google Drive, Notion, and other trusted sources as the brand's ground truth for factual comparison. Claim-level analysis. Identifies every verifiable factual claim made about a brand, determines whether it is accurate or inaccurate, then displays the AI response alongside the corresponding verified information.

Identifies every verifiable factual claim made about a brand, determines whether it is accurate or inaccurate, then displays the AI response alongside the corresponding verified information. Source attribution. Shows which websites, URLs, and citations are contributing to inaccurate AI answers so teams can understand where misinformation originates.

Shows which websites, URLs, and citations are contributing to inaccurate AI answers so teams can understand where misinformation originates. Accuracy reporting. Measures overall brand accuracy, highlights recurring themes behind inaccurate claims, and identifies which pages consistently contribute to incorrect AI responses.

Measures overall brand accuracy, highlights recurring themes behind inaccurate claims, and identifies which pages consistently contribute to incorrect AI responses. Connection to Agents that fix. Connects inaccurate claims to agentic workflows for taking action. Owned sources receive a Content Refresh Agent, competitive sources are met with a Content Creation Agent for counteraction, and third-party sources are met with an Outreach Agent to send an update request to the author behind the publication.





Unlike general-purpose AI evaluation tools, Profound FactCheck is purpose-built for marketers managing how their brands appear across AI Search. Using Profound's proprietary claim detection model, the platform analyzes AI responses at the sentence level, identifies verifiable factual claims, compares each claim against a customer's verified information, and surfaces actionable insights that help brands improve AI accuracy over time.

FactCheck comes included with existing Profound configurations for brands.

About Profound

Profound is the marketing platform for the era of AI. Thousands of teams use Profound's Agents to understand, control, and scale how they appear across AI Search. Trusted by Figma, Walmart, Ramp, MongoDB, Chime, and U.S. Bank, Profound arms visionary marketers with the tools to win the zero-click internet.

Learn more at www.tryprofound.com .