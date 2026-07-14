NextNRG Reports Preliminary June 2026 Revenue of $8.9 Million, Up 26% Year-Over-Year

MIAMI, FL, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for June 2026.

“Every month of 2026 has now outgrown the prior year by double digits, and June added approximately 44% gross profit growth on top. That is the platform doing exactly what we built it to do: smarter fleet deployment, sharper dispatch, and route optimization turning every gallon into more value. The unit economics behind this growth keep getting stronger,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of NextNRG.

June 2026 Highlights:

Revenue: $8.9 million, up 26% year-over-year from $7.0 million in June 2025

$8.9 million, up 26% year-over-year from $7.0 million in June 2025 Gross Profit: approximately $654,000, up approximately 44% year-over-year from approximately $455,000 in June 2025 (preliminary)

approximately $654,000, up approximately 44% year-over-year from approximately $455,000 in June 2025 (preliminary) Gross Margin: 7.4%, compared to 6.5% in June 2025

7.4%, compared to 6.5% in June 2025 Gallons Delivered: approximately 2.1 million gallons, flat year-over-year compared to approximately 2.1 million gallons in June 2025

June 2026 revenue of $8.9 million reflects 26% growth over June 2025, with gross profit rising approximately 44% to approximately $654,000. Generating meaningfully higher revenue and gross profit on a flat gallon base reflects continued improvement in fleet deployment, dispatch efficiency, and route optimization. June marks the sixth consecutive month of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in 2026, demonstrating the consistency of the platform’s performance as the business scales.

The Company continues to advance its energy infrastructure segment, including its smart microgrid pipeline, while remaining focused on scaling and optimizing its mobile fueling operations.

Note on Preliminary Results

The financial results for June 2026 are preliminary and unaudited. Final results may differ and will be confirmed upon the completion of standard month-end closing procedures.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What’s Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG’s smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation’s largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “expect,” “intends,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG’s business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG’s forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com

Media Contact

HCM for NextNRG

nextnrg@hannahcranstonmedia.com

