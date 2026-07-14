Visory Health Wins a Digital Health Award for Second Consecutive Year

ESTERO, Fla., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , one of the most used prescription discount cards, has won bronze in the 2026 Digital Health Awards for its mobile app. The award recognizes the platform in the Mobile Digital Health Resources, Mobile Application category, putting real-time prescription pricing and instant savings directly in consumers' hands, wherever they are.

“Earning recognition at the Digital Health Awards confirms that we’re building platforms people actually reach for when they need them,” said Alexandra Robertson, Chief Growth Officer at Visory Health. “Too many people walk away from the pharmacy counter without their medication because of price, and over the last four years, we’ve worked to change that. Our customers live from their phones, and prescription savings should live there too. Being honored two years in a row tells us it’s working.”

“We designed the Visory Health app around a simple idea that getting an affordable prescription should take a few taps, not a series of hoops,” said Brittney Tierce, Chief Technology Officer at Visory Health. “This award reflects the work our team has put into a fast, intuitive mobile experience that delivers real-time pricing and lets consumers carry their savings card right in their digital wallet.”

The win marks back-to-back recognition at the Digital Health Awards, following Visory Health's Gold honor in the program's Web-based Resource/Tool category in 2025. The company's recent honors also include a 2025 Inc. Best in Business award for Social Good and a place on Fast Company's 2024 Brands That Matter list.

Consumers can save up to 80% on their medication costs by downloading the Visory Health app from the App Store or Google Play Store and adding the digital prescription card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. For those who do not use a digital wallet, the card is also available for download on the Rx Savings Card page of the Visory Health website .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a top-three, patient-first health tech platform transforming how everyone, including Veterans, families, caregivers and underserved individuals, has access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customers’ needs at the core of how it operates. It has saved millions of customers money on prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 38,000 pharmacy partners nationwide, including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices nationwide and is free to use. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com .

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar by Moburst for Visory Health

erica.torres@moburst.com