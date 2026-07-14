Silverstein Properties Becomes One of the First Commercial Landlords to Offer Workplace Analytics Powered by OfficeSpace Software as a Building Amenity

New York, NY, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OfficeSpace Software, the leading AI Operating System for the Built World, today announced that Silverstein Properties, one of New York City's largest commercial landlords, will leverage OfficeSpace Software to deliver real-time occupancy analytics to its tenants across select properties in its New York City portfolio. This marks one of the first times a commercial landlord has offered AI-powered workplace analytics and insights as a building amenity. The participating tenants gain direct access to OfficeSpace's analytics dashboards, which surface real-time utilization patterns, space planning insights, and behavioral trends within their own workspaces.

"Innovation has always been central to how we create value for our tenants," said Tal Kerret, President of Silverstein Properties. "By offering OfficeSpace's occupancy analytics as a building amenity, we're extending the tenant experience beyond the physical office to provide actionable workplace intelligence. These insights empower organizations to better understand how their spaces are being used, provide a better environment for their employees, make smarter real estate decisions, and adapt to the evolving needs of their businesses.”

A structural shift in what buildings provide

The way organizations invest in the workplace continues to evolve. According to the OfficeSpace Built World Market Report (February 2026), which analyzed behavioral signals across 950+ organizations, 3.9 million employees, and 116 million square feet of space, demand for office space continues to hold. Organizations are now investing 10 to 20 percent of P&L into the workplace, the highest rate since COVID.

OfficeSpace calls the distance between that investment and the insight needed to manage it the Built World Experience Gap. Many leading organizations already close it by deploying OfficeSpace directly to measure occupancy and utilization. With Silverstein, OfficeSpace extends that capability across an entire portfolio at once: rather than leaving each tenant to source and implement analytics independently, the platform delivers intelligence as a building service, making every lease more strategic.

What tenants will receive

With this new amenity, tenants will receive the following benefits:

Real-time occupancy visibility: Access to badge-powered occupancy and utilization analytics, enabling tenants to understand attendance patterns, peak usage periods, and workplace demand over time.

Space planning intelligence: Occupancy analytics that support seating strategy, workplace design, and portfolio planning decisions. With 85% of desks still assigned across the industry, tenants can use utilization trends to evaluate opportunities for greater flexibility and how to improve the experience across the space.

The technology behind the service

The occupancy analytics service is powered by OfficeSpace Software, the leading AI operating system for the built world, that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the workplace with space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding and announcements, visitor management, enterprise asset management, real-time reporting and analytics, AI workflows, and predictive intelligence.

The platform’s proprietary AI model is purpose-built for the built world, trained on billions of anonymized data points from real workplace behavior. This enables the system to move beyond descriptive reporting toward what OfficeSpace calls a predictive, system of action that surfaces recommendations and helps organizations act on what the data reveals.

“The built world directly shapes how people experience work and how organizations perform. Most tenants are making critical workplace decisions with almost no data about how their space is actually used,” said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpaceSoftware. “Organizations can deploy OfficeSpace directly to gain this intelligence, and many of the world's leading companies already do. What makes Silverstein's move different is that they're delivering it as a building service, giving every tenant a capability that would otherwise sit on their own to-do list. Kudos to Silverstein for taking the lead among commercial landlords.”

To learn more about OfficeSpace Software, go to officespacesoftware.com.

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