Cequence Security Adds Rupal Shah Hollenbeck to its Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security, the leader in application, API, and agentic AI protection, today announced that Rupal Shah Hollenbeck, former President of Check Point Software, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. As a board member, she will advise on growth strategies as Cequence continues to scale in the agentic AI era.

“Rupal is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in go-to-market strategy, marketing, and building high-growth cybersecurity businesses,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO of Cequence Security. “We are honored to have her join our board and have complete confidence in her counsel as we accelerate our growth in the agentic AI era. Her decision to join our board is a strong endorsement of the direction Cequence has taken.”

“The threat landscape continues to change at a rapid pace with the increase in AI workloads in organizations. Securing and controlling agentic workflows, while protecting organizations from bad actors, is critical — and it’s exactly where Cequence has staked its ground and created a leadership position in the market. It’s at the center of Cequence’s mission, and I’m looking forward to working with the board and management team to bring critical solutions to the market at this important time in our industry,” said Rupal Shah Hollenbeck, board member of Cequence Security.

Ms. Hollenbeck brings more than 30 years of operating and board leadership in enterprise technology, including 4.5 years at Check Point Software, spanning the roles of President, Chief Commercial Officer, and Independent Director. She most recently served as Executive Chair of the board of LayerX Security, a cybersecurity company recently acquired by Akamai Technologies. She has held additional operating and board roles with Intel, Oracle, Cerebras Systems, and Blackbaud. Ms. Hollenbeck holds a master’s degree in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

About Cequence Security

Cequence protects the applications and data that power the agentic enterprise. More than a decade of bot defense and API security experience has established Cequence as the leader of safe and secure agentic AI adoption. The Cequence platform delivers deep insight into user, entity, and agent behavior, enabling organizations to secure, govern, and control agentic AI workflows while protecting against bad actors and rogue agents. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable, no-code approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit www.cequence.ai.

Media Contacts

Katrina Porter

Corporate Communications, Cequence Security

press@cequence.ai