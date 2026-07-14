Niman Ranch Appoints Shake Shack Veteran as New Vice President and General Manager

Westminster, Colo., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Specialty Meats today announced the appointment of Jeff Amoscato as Vice President and General Manager of Niman Ranch, where he will lead the strategy, operations and growth of the premium protein brand.

Amoscato joins Perdue Specialty Meats – which includes the Niman Ranch and Coleman All Natural Meats brands and their production operations – with more than two decades of leadership experience spanning premium restaurants, hospitality, culinary innovation, sourcing, supply chain and brand growth. Throughout his career, he has helped build and scale some of the food industry's most respected brands while earning a reputation for collaborative leadership, operational excellence and an unwavering commitment to quality.

"Jeff is a tremendous leader who understands that enduring brands succeed because they never lose sight of what made them meaningful in the first place," said Ryan Perdue, Senior Vice President, Perdue Specialty Meats & Emerging Brands. "He has spent his career developing premium food brands, but what makes him uniquely qualified to lead Niman Ranch is that he genuinely believes in what this brand stands for and shares our conviction that exceptional food begins with responsible farming, strong partnerships and integrity. He believes that businesses like Niman Ranch can play an important role in improving our food system, and he'll be an excellent steward of that mission as we continue to grow."

In his new role, Amoscato is responsible for the overall strategy, operations and long-term stewardship of Niman Ranch, including brand leadership, sales and marketing, supply chain and production. He will guide the continued growth of the business while protecting the principles that have defined Niman Ranch for more than 30 years, including humane animal care, sustainable agriculture, exceptional product quality and enduring partnerships with independent family farmers and ranchers.

"I've admired Niman Ranch for many years, first as a chef, then as a customer and business partner," said Amoscato. "From the first time I visited founding hog farmer Paul Willis' farm, I saw firsthand that Niman Ranch wasn't just producing remarkable meat – it was proving there is a better way to raise animals, support farmers and build trust. That mission has stayed with me throughout my career. Joining Niman Ranch is deeply personal because I've long believed that the way we produce food matters – and few brands have done more to prove there's a better way. I'm honored to work alongside our farmers, ranchers, customers and associates to protect what makes this brand so special while continuing to thoughtfully grow its impact."

Amoscato began his career in the acclaimed kitchens of Jean-Georges, Le Cirque 2000 and Ristorante San Domenico in Imola, Italy, before joining Union Square Hospitality Group. There, he advanced from restaurant operations into purchasing and supply chain leadership, helping support the early growth of Shake Shack. As one of the company's first corporate employees, he helped build the supply chain, culinary and quality functions that enabled the brand's rapid expansion. Throughout his tenure, he worked closely with Niman Ranch as a trusted supplier, developing a deep appreciation for the brand's commitment to independent family farmers, humane animal care and responsible sourcing. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Menu Innovation, overseeing sourcing, culinary innovation, quality assurance and menu strategy.

Amoscato holds an Associate of Occupational Studies in Culinary Arts and a Bachelor of Arts in Food and Beverage Management from the New England Culinary Institute.

Learn more at NimanRanch.com and Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About Perdue Specialty Meats and Emerging Brands

Perdue Specialty Meats and Emerging Brands is a division of Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned food and agriculture company, bringing together legacy premium, natural, and innovative brands in animal protein and pet nutrition. The portfolio includes legacy brands Coleman All Natural Meats® and Niman Ranch®, the Perdue Premium Meat Company® operations, and fast-growing challenger brands Full Moon® and Pasturebird®. Across the portfolio, all products are made with no antibiotics ever, are fed all-vegetarian diets, and are never given growth-promotant hormones. Together, these brands are setting new standards for transparency, trust, animal care, and responsible agriculture.

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