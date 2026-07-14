Clari + Salesloft Defines the Next Era of AI Conversation Intelligence, Turning Buyer Signals Into Revenue Actions

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clari + Salesloft , the leader in Revenue Orchestration, today launched Salesloft Conversation Intelligence, marking a new era for how revenue teams capture, act on, and learn from buyer signals. The advancement shifts conversation intelligence from a coaching destination to a live signal layer that triggers next best action, feeds agents, and sharpens the forecast in real time. This furthers Clari + Salesloft's vision for the Predictive Revenue System, a platform that doesn't just capture what's happening in a deal, but continuously drives the actions that change its outcome.

Eighty-seven percent of businesses missed their revenue goals in 2025. For many revenue teams, the issue is not a lack of buyer signals. Call themes, objections, sentiment, next steps and forecast risks all point to deal health, but those inputs are often scattered across separate systems. This is the single biggest tax on revenue teams.

Salesloft Conversation Intelligence addresses that gap by bringing those signals directly into the workflows where teams already prospect, manage pipeline and act on opportunities. For Salesloft customers, that means richer, actionable context from buyer conversations without moving to a separate system. For Clari customers, it extends revenue context into the engagement workflows where sellers prospect, follow up and manage deals every day.

Where Conversation Intelligence Becomes Revenue Context

Conversation intelligence has long helped revenue teams understand what happened on a call. But that conversation data is generated in one system and has to travel to another before it becomes a next step, adjusts the forecast or informs an agent. That lag limits the value of even the strongest conversation insights.

Salesloft Conversation Intelligence eliminates the lag by embedding conversation intelligence into the systems where teams create, close, and grow revenue. A competitive mention, sentiment shift or follow-up step does not sit in a dashboard waiting to be reviewed. It's part of a live signal layer within the revenue system that’s dynamic, adaptive, and moves deals forward.

"Most companies talk about closing the gap between insight and action, and this is us actually doing it,” said Clari + Salesloft CEO, Steve Cox. “Salesloft Conversation Intelligence brings market-leading conversation intelligence directly into the execution surface where revenue teams live, and delivers something neither product could do alone. We made a bet that the future of revenue belongs to teams who can turn intelligence into execution in real time. This is that bet paying off."

Salesloft Conversation Intelligence includes the enterprise CI capabilities revenue teams expect — live coaching, call summaries, action items, follow-up emails, AI-powered insights, CRM updates, and leading consent and compliance controls — plus new AI enhancements designed to connect conversation signals to deal execution, forecast inspection, and the agents your team is building. For teams already on Salesloft, conversation intelligence is now built into the workflows where they already operate. For teams already on Clari, those signals now feed directly into the forecasting and inspection tools they rely on. For both, the result is the same: CI that does not require a context switch to be useful.

The latest enhancements include:

AI Trends and Insights: Automatically identifies trending topics and deal signals across the team's full call library, giving managers pattern-level insight across hundreds of calls at once.

Automatically identifies trending topics and deal signals across the team's full call library, giving managers pattern-level insight across hundreds of calls at once. Mobile In-Person Recording: Extends conversation intelligence beyond the video call. Field reps can record in-person meetings on their mobile devices and automatically convert conversations into tasks within the platform.

Extends conversation intelligence beyond the video call. Field reps can record in-person meetings on their mobile devices and automatically convert conversations into tasks within the platform. AI-Powered Auto Call Scoring: Automatically scores every call and groups results by performance tier, so managers know exactly which calls to review.

Automatically scores every call and groups results by performance tier, so managers know exactly which calls to review. Ask Across Multiple Calls: Lets teams ask questions across their call history, identify patterns such as recurring objections or competitive mentions, and receive synthesized answers in seconds.

"Salesloft Conversation Intelligence will surface up the key points, the concerns, the questions, and also help identify and improve our engagement with that customer so that the conversation is collaborative and not one-sided,” said David Schloss, Chief Revenue Officer, BirchStreet Systems.

From Integration to Intelligence

This announcement builds on the company's Spring 2026 platform integration, which unified Clari forecasting with Salesloft execution workflows and introduced a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to open live revenue intelligence to any AI tool. Salesloft Conversation Intelligence advances that foundation by adding conversation data to the same learning loop as pipeline, engagement, forecast inspection and outcomes. With those signals operating together, Clari + Salesloft gives revenue teams and AI agents the context to recommend, execute, measure and improve the actions that drive predictable growth.

“The advantage is not simply that we are applying AI to call data,” said Kylie Fuentes, Chief Product Officer, Clari + Salesloft. “It is that conversation intelligence is now embedded in the engagement activity, forecast inspection and real deal outcomes that shape how revenue teams execute. That context makes AI recommendations more useful because they are grounded in how teams work and what actually moves deals forward, not what sits in a separate tool waiting to be reviewed.”

Salesloft Conversation Intelligence is now generally available. To learn more, visit the Salesloft Conversation Intelligence innovation page .

About Clari + Salesloft

Clari + Salesloft is a category-transforming AI company architecting the future of revenue. By building the world’s first Predictive Revenue System, we help organizations move beyond fragmented applications and systems of record to a model that continuously drives and adapts revenue execution. Our platform captures deal data signals, and uses tailor-built AI to create the right context and drive action across sales teams. Instead of disconnected insights and siloed workflows, sales teams operate with shared understanding, faster decisions, and execution that stays aligned to the business. Trusted by thousands of enterprises including Adobe, 3M, IBM, and Zoom, Clari + Salesloft powers the forecast, surfaces pipeline risk, and drives proactive execution—returning thousands of hours to the field and enabling predictable, scalable growth.