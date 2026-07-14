Vortex Doors Expands Gulf Coast Operations with New Service Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Doors is proud to announce the opening of its newest Service Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, further expanding the company's nationwide network of commercial door and dock service professionals. The new location enhances Vortex Doors' ability to provide fast, reliable service to businesses throughout the Greater New Orleans area and Southeast Louisiana.

The New Orleans Service Center delivers comprehensive commercial door solutions, including overhead door repair, loading dock equipment service, automatic door repair, fire door inspections, security gates, glass doors, and proactive maintenance programs. Customers also benefit from 24/7 emergency service performed by highly trained, self-performing technicians.

"Our continued growth is driven by our commitment to delivering exceptional service where our customers need us most," said Kristin Slyker, CEO of Vortex Doors. "Opening our New Orleans Service Center allows us to continue our nationwide growth, strengthen relationships with local businesses, and continue providing the expertise and reliability that customers expect from Vortex."

The expansion supports a wide range of industries, including distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, hospitals, retail, automotive dealerships, schools, government facilities, and commercial properties. With a local team supported by Vortex's national resources, customers receive consistent service, expert technicians, and rapid response times.

In addition to emergency repairs, the New Orleans team offers customized Proactive Maintenance Programs designed to improve equipment reliability, reduce unplanned downtime, extend the life of commercial doors and dock equipment, and enhance workplace safety.

The opening reflects Vortex Doors' ongoing investment in expanding its national footprint while maintaining a local service approach. As businesses across the Gulf Coast continue to grow, the New Orleans Service Center provides customers with convenient access to experienced professionals specializing in commercial and industrial door systems.

Businesses throughout the New Orleans metropolitan area and surrounding communities can now rely on Vortex Doors for expert installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair services backed by one of the nation's largest self-performing commercial door organizations.

About Vortex Doors

Vortex Doors is one of North America's leading providers of commercial and industrial door repair, proactive maintenance, and specialty door services. With service centers across the United States, Vortex delivers expert solutions for overhead doors, loading dock equipment, automatic doors, fire doors, security gates, access control systems, and specialty entrance systems. The company's mission is to provide exceptional customer service, industry-leading expertise, and rapid response through a nationwide network of highly trained technicians.

Media Contact:

Stacey Muto, Sr. Director of MarCom & Branding