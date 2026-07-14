Beanfield and 1VALET Expand Partnership to Deliver a Connected Resident Experience Across Canadian Multi-Dwelling Communities

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MONTREAL and OTTAWA, Ontario, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beanfield, one of Canada’s leading independent 100% fibre telecommunications providers, and 1VALET, Canada’s leader in building operating software, have announced a non-exclusive integration partnership designed to simplify connectivity, streamline building operations, and enhance the resident experience across multi-dwelling communities. The integration enables residents in select Beanfield-served buildings to benefit from their Internet connectivity alongside building access, amenities, deliveries, and resident services through 1VALET’s resident application. By combining Beanfield’s connectivity services with 1VALET’s smart building platform, the partnership delivers a more seamless experience for residents while simplifying service delivery for property teams.

“At Beanfield, we believe fibre Internet goes beyond the speed of the connection — it’s about how that connection improves the daily lives of Canadians,” said Mike Massie, Chief Revenue Officer, Residential at Beanfield. “Collaborating with 1VALET’s resident platform means our customers get a cleaner, more cohesive experience the moment they walk into their building. It’s a meaningful step in our mission to connect more Canadians to our fast and reliable 100% fibre network.”

Both companies emphasized a shared commitment to interoperability, customer choice, and open technology ecosystems. By aligning their respective strengths and collaborating on opportunities across the multi-residential market, Beanfield and 1VALET aim to accelerate growth, support innovation, and deliver greater value to residents, developers, and property owners across Canada. As demand for connected living continues to grow, both companies remain committed to working with a broad range of partners to ensure communities have access to the solutions that best meet their needs.

“1VALET was built by operators, for operators — and the residents who live in the buildings we serve,” said Demetrios Barnes, CEO of 1VALET. “Residents shouldn't have to think about which app does what, and operators shouldn't have to manage disconnected systems. Our job is to make the experience feel effortless, regardless of who provides the connectivity behind the wall. This partnership with Beanfield strengthens our open ecosystem approach, bringing together connectivity, resident experience, and building operations through a single platform.”

Beanfield and 1VALET are initially focused on the integration experience for residents in select buildings serviceable by Beanfield in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Ottawa, with additional integrations and resident experience enhancements planned as the partnership evolves. The partnership reflects 1VALET's commitment to working with leading technology and connectivity providers to deliver greater choice and flexibility to property owners and residents.

About Beanfield

Beanfield is an independent, facilities-based telecommunications company. Founded in 1988 with a challenger spirit, it has expanded its 100% fibre-optic network to serve markets in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Ottawa. Beanfield’s mission is to bring desperately needed choice and superior high-speed fibre connectivity to business and residential customers in Canada’s largest cities while supporting them with a 100% Canadian-based workforce. Beanfield believes everyone deserves quality connectivity at a fair price — because that’s How it should be.

About 1VALET

1VALET is Canada’s leading Building Operating System (BOS) for multifamily communities, connecting resident experience, building operations, smart access, and partner technologies through a unified platform. The company’s ecosystem includes its Smart Intercom and Access platform, its Resident Experience App and its Property Management and Operations Portal. Trusted by more than 300 developers, owners, and asset managers across North America, 1VALET helps property teams streamline operations, enhance security, improve resident engagement, and gain portfolio-wide visibility through a single, scalable solution. By consolidating fragmented technologies into one connected ecosystem, 1VALET enables more efficient building operations, seamless resident experiences, and smarter portfolio management from sidewalk to suite.

Media Contact:

Beanfield

Kaitlin Buckley

VP Brand and Marketing, Beanfield

416-532-1555

kaitlin@beanfield.com

1VALET

Médérique Mercier

Marketing Manager, 1VALET

438-829-1444

mmercier@1valet.com

