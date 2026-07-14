ONAR Holding Corporation Returns to Current SEC Reporting Status and Reports Fiscal Year 2025 and First Quarter 2026 Results

Miami, FL, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTC: ONAR) (“ONAR” or the “Company”), an AI-powered marketing platform, today announced that it is current in its periodic reporting obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) following the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

With both reports on file, ONAR is reporting results for both periods together. The Company intends to seek a return to the OTCQB Venture Market.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1,021,085, an increase of 39% from $734,515 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

an increase of 39% from $734,515 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Loss from operations of $(325,643), a 68% improvement from $(1,017,226) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

a 68% improvement from $(1,017,226) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Net loss of $(1,128,066), an improvement from a net loss of $(1,287,502) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

an improvement from a net loss of $(1,287,502) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Net cash used in operating activities of $205,094, a 40% improvement from $344,264 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $3,179,519, up 63% from $1,953,491 in fiscal year 2024, driven largely by the JUICE acquisition and a shift toward higher-margin clients.

up 63% from $1,953,491 in fiscal year 2024, driven largely by the JUICE acquisition and a shift toward higher-margin clients. Gross profit of $147,712, compared with a gross loss of $(69,791) in fiscal year 2024, a return to positive gross profit.

compared with a gross loss of $(69,791) in fiscal year 2024, a return to positive gross profit. Net cash used in operating activities of $1,592,032, an improvement from $1,741,493 in fiscal year 2024, even as revenue grew.

an improvement from $1,741,493 in fiscal year 2024, even as revenue grew. Net loss of $(9,276,897), or $(0.08) per share. As described in the Company’s Form 10-K, the increase in operating expenses was driven mainly by non-cash stock-based compensation, the acquisition of JUICE, and increased costs associated with being a public company.

Understanding the Numbers: Reported Loss Versus Cash

A substantial portion of ONAR’s fiscal year 2025 net loss was non-cash. While the Company reported a net loss of approximately $9.28 million for the year, net cash used in operating activities was approximately $1.59 million. The difference reflects non-cash and one-time items, including stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and changes in the fair value of certain instruments. The Company believes the distinction between reported (GAAP) net loss and cash used in operations is important for stockholders evaluating the underlying business, and expects non-cash compensation and one-time public-company and integration costs to represent a declining share of total expenses as revenue scales.

Platform and Technology Highlights

ONAR Labs. The Company’s technology division, which develops and houses ONAR’s proprietary technology, including its human agentic operating system, Retina AI, and Cortex. This technology is designed to let ONAR’s teams serve more clients with fewer resources and to convert project-based work into recurring revenue.

The Company’s technology division, which develops and houses ONAR’s proprietary technology, including its human agentic operating system, Retina AI, and Cortex. This technology is designed to let ONAR’s teams serve more clients with fewer resources and to convert project-based work into recurring revenue. JUICE. Acquired in fiscal year 2025, expanding the Company’s performance marketing capabilities and recurring revenue base.

Acquired in fiscal year 2025, expanding the Company’s performance marketing capabilities and recurring revenue base. Retina AI. Acquired in fiscal year 2025, a predictive customer intelligence platform that strengthens the Company’s data and technology capabilities within ONAR Labs.

Acquired in fiscal year 2025, a predictive customer intelligence platform that strengthens the Company’s data and technology capabilities within ONAR Labs. Scale Partner. Acquired in March 2026, extending the platform into commercial real estate marketing and adding agentic AI virtual assistant capabilities. Scale Partner founder Jason Tiger serves as ONAR’s Vice President of Corporate Development.

Management Commentary

Claude Zdanow, Chief Executive Officer of ONAR, said, “The operating trend is moving decisively in the right direction. In the first quarter, revenue grew 39%, our loss from operations improved 68%, and we used 40% less cash in operations than we did a year ago. That is what disciplined execution looks like. With the technology coming out of ONAR Labs now deployed across our agencies, we are building a business that can grow without growing headcount at the same rate, and that is the foundation for everything we intend to do this year.”

For complete financial statements, related notes and risk factors, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, each filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

About ONAR Holding Corporation

ONAR Holding Corporation (OTC: ONAR) is an AI-powered marketing platform. ONAR owns and operates a group of specialist marketing agencies serving middle-market and growth-stage brands across performance marketing, creative, and commerce. Its technology division, ONAR Labs, develops and houses the Company’s proprietary technology, including its human agentic operating system, Retina AI, and Cortex, which are designed to make its teams more productive and to turn project-based work into recurring revenue. ONAR continues to expand the platform through disciplined acquisitions, including JUICE and Scale Partner. Learn more at www.onar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, and any statements regarding potential acquisitions, financings, debt restructurings, a return to the OTCQB Venture Market, or an exchange uplisting, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern described in its SEC filings, the Company’s working capital deficit, the need for additional financing, the requirement to negotiate and execute definitive documentation, the satisfaction of closing conditions, the requirements and approvals necessary for a national exchange listing, integration risks, market conditions, competition, and regulatory changes, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially. Detailed risk factors are included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media and Investor Contact

ONAR Holding Corporation

Investor Relations

IR@onar.com

(213) 437-3081

www.onar.com