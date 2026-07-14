Amanda Demanda of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers Encourages Houstonians to Support Family of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo Following Tragic Death

HOUSTON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston attorney Amanda Demanda is encouraging members of the community to support the family of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo through the official GoFundMe established in his memory following his tragic death earlier this week.

In her widely-read op-ed in today’s Houston Chronicle , Demanda said one detail in particular stayed with her: Lorenzo’s son describing how his father would come home after work, eat dinner with his wife, and spend the evening sitting on the porch listening to music.

“As lawyers, we’re trained to think about damages, liability, investigations, and legal rights,” Demanda said. “Those conversations are important, but they can also make us forget that every case begins with a family whose life has been permanently changed. What stayed with me wasn’t a legal issue. It was the image of a husband and father whose favorite place at the end of the day was his front porch with the people he loved.”

According to his family, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo spent more than 35 years working in Houston’s construction industry, helping build the city while providing opportunities for others. His death has left behind his wife, three sons, extended family, friends, and employees who depended on him.

“As someone who has come to love the Houston community after having opened an office here, I deeply appreciate the people who leave before sunrise every day to build, repair, and maintain this city,” Demanda said. “Whether someone was born here or came here searching for a better future, hard work is one of the things that unites this community. This family’s loss belongs to all of us.”

Demanda emphasized that the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and that those facts should be allowed to develop through the appropriate legal process.

“There will be time for investigations, legal proceedings, and public debate,” she said. “Right now is an opportunity for compassion. If you’re able, I hope you’ll consider supporting the family through the official GoFundMe created in Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s memory . Sometimes the most meaningful thing neighbors can do is simply help another family get through tomorrow.”

ABOUT AMANDA DEMANDA LAW GROUP

With offices in Florida and Texas, Amanda Demanda, founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers, is a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of the nation’s most visible injury law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.